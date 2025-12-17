Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rory McIlroy explains mindset switch that led to Masters glory

Rory McIlroy tried to make Bryson DeChambeau ‘invisible’ during their final round at The Masters
Rory McIlroy tried to make Bryson DeChambeau ‘invisible’ during their final round at The Masters (Getty Images)
  • Rory McIlroy secured his career grand slam by winning The Masters in April, overcoming a challenge from Bryson DeChambeau in the final round.
  • McIlroy adopted a mental strategy, advised by sports psychologist Bob Rotella, to make rival DeChambeau "invisible" during their pairing.
  • This approach helped McIlroy to focus on his own performance and manage the pressure of the head-to-head battle.
  • Speaking on The Shotgun Start podcast, McIlroy described DeChambeau as the “biggest impediment” he expected to face that day, due to their contrasting playing styles.
  • McIlroy ultimately defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to clinch the green jacket at Augusta National.
