Arne Slot reveals Mo Salah’s reaction to being dropped for Liverpool’s win at West Ham
- Mo Salah was dropped from Liverpool's starting XI for a Premier League match for the first time since April 2024 on Sunday when the Reds won 2-0 at West Ham, amid concerns over his current form, having scored only four goals in 12 league games.
- Arne Slot acknowledged Salah's unhappiness about not playing but commended his professionalism and supportive conduct towards teammates after the decision was made.
- Slot also confirmed Salah will depart Liverpool for international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations on 15 December.
- This departure adheres to Fifa regulations, which mandate 15 December as the final day a player must be released for international tournaments.
- Salah is anticipated to miss several crucial Liverpool fixtures, including Premier League matches against Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds, Fulham, Arsenal, and Burnley, potentially until the AFCON final on 18 January should Egypt advance.