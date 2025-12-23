ECB issues statement after video appearing to show England’s Ben Duckett goes viral
- The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating content circulating on social media, reportedly involving cricketer Ben Duckett.
- Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket, confirmed an inquiry into reports of excessive drinking during the team's trip to Noosa.
- The trip, taken between the second and third Ashes Tests, was likened to a "stag do" by some reports, following England's 3-0 series deficit.
- Key stated that while he believes players were "very well behaved," excessive drinking is "completely unacceptable" and would be investigated.
- The ECB emphasised its high expectations for player conduct and its established processes for addressing behaviour that falls below these standards.