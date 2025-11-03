Footballer hospitalised after being attacked in Huntingdon train stabbing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Footballer Jonathan Gjoshe suffered injuries as one of the victims of the Huntingdon train stabbing, his club Scunthorpe United have confirmed.

Gjoshe was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London King’s Cross on Saturday evening and remains in hospital.

A man has been charged following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train and a separate attack earlier that day, appearing in court with charges of 10 counts of attempted murder.

A statement from the National League club read: “Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”

Gjoshe, 22, operates as a right-back for ‘The Iron’, but has yet to make an appearance in the National League this season, despite being named on the bench for two matches in September.

open image in gallery Jonathan Gjoshe, pictured after signing for Scunthorpe United in September ( Instagram/sufcofficial )

The player’s former club Corinthian-Casuals also released a statement, emphasising the club’s “shock” and “sadness” at the news.

“Jonathan was an ever-present defender in Mu Maan’s side last season before moving onto professional football with Scunthorpe in the summer,” read a statement from the club. “From all of us at Casuals, we wish ‘Jonno’ a full and speedy recovery, along with our best wishes to his Dad, who was also a regular at King George’s.”

Five victims have been discharged from hospital and a “heroic” railway worker is reportedly in hospital fighting for his life.

open image in gallery Police officers and a dog handler work on the platform alongside the LNER train at Huntingdon Station ( AFP/Getty )

A 35-year-old man from London has also been arrested at the scene at Huntingdon railway station, but was released with no further action. The British Transport Police ruled out the motivation of the attack as terrorism.