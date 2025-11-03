Footballer hospitalised after being attacked in Huntingdon train stabbing
Scunthorpe United’s Jonathan Gjoshe suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the attack and remains in hospital
Footballer Jonathan Gjoshe suffered injuries as one of the victims of the Huntingdon train stabbing, his club Scunthorpe United have confirmed.
Gjoshe was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London King’s Cross on Saturday evening and remains in hospital.
A man has been charged following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train and a separate attack earlier that day, appearing in court with charges of 10 counts of attempted murder.
A statement from the National League club read: “Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”
Gjoshe, 22, operates as a right-back for ‘The Iron’, but has yet to make an appearance in the National League this season, despite being named on the bench for two matches in September.
The player’s former club Corinthian-Casuals also released a statement, emphasising the club’s “shock” and “sadness” at the news.
“Jonathan was an ever-present defender in Mu Maan’s side last season before moving onto professional football with Scunthorpe in the summer,” read a statement from the club. “From all of us at Casuals, we wish ‘Jonno’ a full and speedy recovery, along with our best wishes to his Dad, who was also a regular at King George’s.”
Five victims have been discharged from hospital and a “heroic” railway worker is reportedly in hospital fighting for his life.
A 35-year-old man from London has also been arrested at the scene at Huntingdon railway station, but was released with no further action. The British Transport Police ruled out the motivation of the attack as terrorism.