Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Man charged also accused of separate London attack earlier that day

‘Heroic’ rail worker ‘saved people’s lives’ trying to stop knife attack

The man who has been charged following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train has also been accused of another attack at a London station earlier that day.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attacks on an LNER train on Saturday evening, British Transport Police said (BTP).

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in the early hours of the same day.

Williams, from Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident at 7.39pm on Saturday, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.

Five victims have now been discharged from hospital, while a “heroic” railway worker remains in hospital fighting for his life.

A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. The British Transport Police also ruled out the motivation of terrorism.