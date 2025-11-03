Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Man charged also accused of separate London attack earlier that day
Anthony Williams has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attacks on the LNER train
The man who has been charged following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train has also been accused of another attack at a London station earlier that day.
Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article following the attacks on an LNER train on Saturday evening, British Transport Police said (BTP).
He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in the early hours of the same day.
Williams, from Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.
Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident at 7.39pm on Saturday, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.
Five victims have now been discharged from hospital, while a “heroic” railway worker remains in hospital fighting for his life.
A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. The British Transport Police also ruled out the motivation of terrorism.
Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.”
“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.
“Following the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service I would stress the importance of not saying or publishing anything which might jeopardise or prejudice ongoing criminal proceedings, or the integrity of the investigation.”
Train moved from Huntingdon
The LNER train where the mass stabbing attack took place has been moved from Huntingdon station.
According to the BBC, the train moved shortly before 8:45am.
Passengers on the train describe horror
Several passengers on the train where a mass stabbing took place on Friday have described how the incident unfolded.
Alistair Day, who had travelled to watch Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, was by the buffet car when he thought a Halloween prank was unfolding.
He told the BBC: “Then they’re getting louder and louder, any sorts of people with blood on them [appeared] and I thought, ‘Oh, bloody hell, this is not good’.”
Thomas McLachlan, 19, from London, who was on the train returning from a trip to Newcastle, described how people were leaving the train “drenched in blood”.
He told the BBC: “I saw loads of other passengers getting off absolutely drenched in blood.
“There was one man clutching a white sheet to his head who looked like he was stabbed twice....really severe injuries.”
Dayna Arnold, 48, said she begged the knifeman to spare her life as he stood over her with a 6 inch blade after she was separated from her partner in the panic.
“I was running and when I looked back I saw the knifeman running after me,” the project manager told The Mirror.
“I fell down and I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me’. Something shifted in his face and he just carried on.”
Minister promises a review of security measures at stations and temporary increase in police patrols
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has promised the government will conduct a review of security measures on train lines in the wake of Saturday's knife attack, as well as increasing visible police patrols at stations over the next few days.
Challenged on whether a temporary increase to patrols would make a long term difference to passenger safety, Ms Alexander insisted that "public transport generally is a low-crime environment".
Speaking to Sky News, she added: "This incident was absolutely horrific on Saturday night, and I don’t want to take away from that in any way – but generally, our trains are some of the most safest forms of public transport anywhere in the world.
“For every one million passenger journeys that are made, there are 27 crimes.”
The transport secretary continued: “Now for me, one crime is one crime too many, so we will after this review all of our security measures because that is the right thing to do.”
Transport secretary pays tribute to 'incredible bravery' of train staff
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander paid tribute to the "incredible bravery" of the member of train staff injured while trying to protect passengers during Saturday's mass stabbing.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Alexander praised the “incredible bravery of the train staff, the train driver who got that train into Huntingdon station, the Network Rail controller, the signaller who got that train to a place of safety”.
“Most of all, I would like to say thank you to the emergency services and the one individual who is still critically ill in hospital, who is stable I’m pleased to say, but he went into work that morning to work on that train service, to serve passengers and he put himself in harm’s way.
“He went in to do his job and he left work a hero. And there are people who are alive today because of his actions and his bravery.”
Suspect was not known to counter-terror police
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the suspect in the mass stabbing on Saturday’s 6.25pm rail service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross was not known to counter-terrorism police or MI5.
She told Times Radio: “I’m not going to speculate about his motivations or the events that led up to the incident.”
She added: “What I can tell you is that he was not known to counter-terrorism police, he was not known to the security services, and he was not known to the Prevent programme.”
Asked if the suspect was known to mental health services, she said: “I’m not in a position to share any more information about the individual, I’m afraid.”
Injured train staff member 'critical but stable'
The member of train staff who was seriously injured in the attack is “critical but stable”, a minister has said.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told Times Radio: “There are five people still in hospital, one of whom is the member of train crew… who this morning is in a critical but stable condition.
“Some of the other people who had been taken to hospital on Saturday night have now been discharged.”