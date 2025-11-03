For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Anthony Williams has been charged with the attempted murder of several passengers after a mass stabbing took place on a London-bound train in Huntingdon on Saturday.

The attack, which left 11 wounded, began shortly after the train departed Peterborough. Passengers were said to have fled through carriages or barricaded themselves in the toilet during the incident.

An LNER staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the stabbings on the Doncaster to London service, while four other people remain in hospital.

A 35-year-old man from London was also arrested at the scene but has been released with no further action.

Who is Anthony Williams?

Anthony Williams has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident on the London-bound train.

Williams, 32, of Peterborough, is expected to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has also been charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident on a train at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London in the early hours of the same day, in which a victim suffered facial injuries.

open image in gallery Anthony Williams is being treated as the only suspect ( AFP via Getty Images )

What have the police said?

The British Transport Police (BTP) said Williams had been charged with the offences on Monday morning.

The force added in a statement that officers were also investigating other potential linked offences.

BTP deputy chief constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.”

open image in gallery 10 people were taken to hospital from the scene ( AFP via Getty Images )

How many victims were there?

The mass stabbing attack left 11 people wounded. Ten people were taken to the hospital by ambulance from the scene. One other person took themself to the hospital later that evening, police said.

Nine people were initially believed to have life-threatening injuries but five victims have now been discharged from the hospital, while a “heroic” railway worker remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has praised the railway worker, who has been named as Andrew Johnson, for his efforts in trying to stop the attacker. She said: “There are people who are alive today because of his actions and his bravery.”