Saudi club chief urges teams not to sign Mohamed Salah amid Liverpool exit rumours

Mohamed Salah is not a suitable acquisition for the Saudi Pro League, with clubs instead urged to pursue younger talents such as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, according to Al-Kholood chairman Ben Harburg.

The Liverpool forward's future at Anfield has recently come under intense scrutiny after he publicly accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" following a decision by manager Arne Slot to bench him.

Further fuelling speculation, the 33-year-old was subsequently omitted from the squad that travelled to face Inter Milan in the Champions League this week, sparking rumours of a potential move to the lucrative Saudi league.

Saudi Arabia’s prominent clubs have previously targeted Salah, with Liverpool reportedly rejecting a £150 million offer for the winger in 2023.

Salah himself had previously disclosed "serious" negotiations with Saudi Pro League officials before ultimately extending his contract at Liverpool. However, Harburg, whose Al-Kholood side currently sit 11th in the 18-team Pro League, cautioned against renewed interest in the Egyptian international.

Speaking at the World Football Summit in Riyadh, Harburg highlighted a perceived "apprehension" surrounding a potential Salah transfer.

open image in gallery Saudi Pro League clubs have been urged to target Vinicius Jr over Mohamed Salah ( Getty Images )

"There's a narrative around him that they asked him to come before and he rejected us. These are not people that like to be spurned and are going to come back around the second time," Harburg stated.

"So I do think that there's already, even amongst the public, much more apprehension around his coming into the league. He's 33 years old, he got paid a boatload (at Liverpool)... and has underperformed massively since then."

Salah, who was the Premier League's top scorer last season, has registered only five goals and three assists across all competitions this campaign, with champions Liverpool currently languishing in 10th place in the standings.

Harburg further elaborated on his preference for alternative targets. "I'm sure some people like his star power, he's from the region, but my sentiment is that he is not a fit for our league. If it were between him and Vinicius, I'd take Vinicius," he added.

"I think Vinicius should come here and thrive. I actually think it might end up being a better environment for someone like him.

But I'm hoping we go after those 25-year-old next wave players rather than guys like Salah, who definitely this would be the last stop of his career."