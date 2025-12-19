Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dom Taylor axed from Ally Pally after failing drugs test

The World Darts Championship is being held at Alexandra Palace
The World Darts Championship is being held at Alexandra Palace (PA Archive)
  • Briton Dom Taylor has been suspended from the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace after failing a drugs test.
  • The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) confirmed an "adverse analytical finding" from a test conducted on 14 December, following his first-round victory over Oskar Lukasiak.
  • Taylor's suspension is effective immediately from all DRA-regulated events, resulting in Jonny Clayton automatically advancing to the third round.
  • This marks a repeat incident for Taylor, who was also suspended from last year's Players Championship Finals for a positive sample.
  • His previous two-year ban was reduced to three months, then one month, after the substance was deemed not performance-enhancing and he agreed to a UK Anti-Doping treatment programme.
