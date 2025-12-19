Pep Guardiola reveals stance on his Man City future amid exit rumours
- Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports suggesting this could be his final season as Manchester City manager, stating he is "delighted" and has 18 months left on his contract.
- Guardiola, who signed an extension until 2027, emphasised that "no discussions" are currently taking place regarding his future, but admitted City “must be prepared for everything”.
- He acknowledged that questions about his future arise every season but reiterated his strong connection with the club.
- A report by The Athletic had indicated a growing feeling that Guardiola might leave, with Chelsea's Enzo Maresca listed as a potential successor.
- Maresca, a former assistant to Guardiola, also dismissed the speculation linking him to the Manchester City job as "100 per cent speculation".