Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pep Guardiola reveals stance on his Man City future amid exit rumours

Pep Guardiola says he is ‘happy’ at Man City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola says he is ‘happy’ at Man City (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports suggesting this could be his final season as Manchester City manager, stating he is "delighted" and has 18 months left on his contract.
  • Guardiola, who signed an extension until 2027, emphasised that "no discussions" are currently taking place regarding his future, but admitted City “must be prepared for everything”.
  • He acknowledged that questions about his future arise every season but reiterated his strong connection with the club.
  • A report by The Athletic had indicated a growing feeling that Guardiola might leave, with Chelsea's Enzo Maresca listed as a potential successor.
  • Maresca, a former assistant to Guardiola, also dismissed the speculation linking him to the Manchester City job as "100 per cent speculation".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in