Pep Guardiola says he is “delighted” to be at Manchester City and reassured supporters that outside noise over his future happens every year.

A report by The Athletic’s David Ornstein suggested there is a growing feeling at the Etihad that this could be Guardiola’s final season at the club - with Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca on the list of possible replacements.

Guardiola, 54, is already the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and signed a two-year contract extension last season, committing the Catalan through to 2027 and what would be an 11th season at City.

Last season was a rare trophyless campaign for City under Guardiola, who has won six Premier League titles at the club, but his side appear to be back in contention for the Premier League and Champions League this year.

And Guardiola pointed to the fact that he has 18 months left on his contract as he dismissed the rumours that he could into his final season in charge - insisting there are “no discussions” taking place over his future.

"For the last three or four years in certain periods I've been asked that question,” Guardiola said. “Sooner or later, I don't know, 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City. I understand that question when I have the end of contract but I have 18 months.

“I am so delighted and happy and exited with the development of the team and being there. But that question happens every single season at certain points.

"I am OK. The club and myself we are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take and what is going to happen is going to happen.

“There are no discussions. End of the subject. Yes, I will not be here forever, I said that in my second or third season here. None of us will be here forever.

“But there are not discussions. What is going to happen will happen. Of course the club must be prepared for everything, like with the players, the CEO.

open image in gallery Man City could go top on Saturday if Guardiola’s side beat West Ham ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

"Except the owners, unless they decide to sell the club, which I don't think is going to happen, the rest, they have to be prepared. But that subject is not on the table right now.”

When Guardiola was then asked if he could guarantee he will be in charge of Manchester City next season, he said: “I answered that question in the two questions before. I'm here. What is going to happen, who knows?

“If I have 10 years' contract, or six months' contract, football changes a lot. Now I'm focused on West Ham and going a few days with my Dad. That's all. Then coming back for Nottingham Forest and Sunderland and Chelsea and Brighton and all the stuff we have ahead of us.”

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea boss Maresca insisted that reports linking him with Manchester City as Guardiola’s successor were “100 per cent speculation”. The Italian is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029 and was previously one of Guardiola’s assistants at City.

“I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here,” Maresca said. “It's speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus. I don't pay attention because I know it's not true.

“It’s just speculation. It’s important to understand the reason why this news was there. It’s not my job. I don’t care at all. I’m focused on the Newcastle game. It is an important game and it’s going to be a difficult game.”