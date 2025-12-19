Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Enzo Maresca has responded to the growing doubt surrounding his Chelsea future by branding reports that he could leave the club next summer as “100 per cent speculation” and insisting he is committed to staying at the Blues.

The Italian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and it was reported by The Athletic this week that he could be a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City should the Catalan leave at the end of the season.

It comes after Maresca drew attention to unhappiness behind the scenes as the head coach responded to his side’s 2-0 win over Everton last week by revealing “the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because so many people didn’t support us”.

open image in gallery It has been reported that Maresca is high up on the list to replace Pep Guardiola should he leave Manchester City at the end of the season ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Maresca would not clarify those comments before or after Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Cardiff in midweek and insisted it was business as usual ahead of his side’s trip to Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

“It doesn't affect me at all because I know it's 100 per cent speculation,” Maresca said at a news conference on Friday. “In this moment, there is no time for these kinds of things, first of all because I have a contract here until 2029.

“I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here. It's speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus. I don't pay attention because I know it's not true.

“It’s just speculation. It’s important to understand the reason why this news was there. It’s not my job. I don’t care at all. I’m focused on the Newcastle game. It is an important game and it’s going to be a difficult game.

open image in gallery Maresca was backed by the Chelsea supporters after the win against Cardiff in midweek ( Getty Images )

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last season to return to the Champions League and Maresca finished his first season in charge by delivering two trophies, first by winning the Europa Conference League and then the Club World Cup in the summer.

Maresca gave a firm response when asked if he would be at Stamford Bridge next season and said there is more that he wants to achieve at the club. “Absolutely, yes. I have a contract until 2029. It's speculation, 100 per cent. I don't have nothing to add. I don't pay attention.

“I have a lot to achieve here. We achieved the third semi-final in 18 months the other day. Last year was good for trophies, we finish fourth in the Premier League. The target is to try and improve on what we did last season."

Maresca also said he had spoken with the club’s hierarchy since last weekend’s win against Everton, but not about his post-game comments. “About the Everton press conference? No. About other things? Yes,” Maresca said when asked if there had been further discussions with his bosses.