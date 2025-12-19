The surprise star who defines the new type of Premier League playmaker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The article below is an excerpt from the members-only Friday edition of the Miguel Delaney: Inside Football newsletter.

To read the full article and get my latest reporting, insight, and commentary delivered straight to your inbox, become a member here. A free edition is also sent on Mondays – you can sign up to this using the box above.

Some of the Manchester United hierarchy did indeed prefer to sell Bruno Fernandes in the summer, but Ruben Amorim wasn’t one of them. The Portuguese coach knew he needed his compatriot’s craft, as well as his goals.

Fernandes offers a rare perceptiveness in this United team, even if it often feels misapplied in midfield. On Sunday, he will face Morgan Rogers in a match against Villa that already looks like one of those hinge fixtures in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s team, a little like Rogers’s match-winning strike against West Ham United, are flying. If they make it seven successive wins, it could truly launch them into the upper tier, while pushing United further into mid-table. If United get a result, however, it could instead pull Villa into what looks a very congested battle for the Champions League places.

The point here isn’t really about the top of the table, though. It’s about the top of the pitch – or rather the area just behind it.

One major reason for Villa’s form has been Ollie Watkins’s dovetailing with Rogers, who may well be the outstanding performer in the Premier League right now.

He also perhaps illustrates an evolution in thinking among clubs. Rogers’s form is all the more timely given that it appears to strengthen his lead in the race to be Tuchel’s starting playmaker at the World Cup.

The competition is striking: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze. That made Palmer’s goal against Everton just as timely, after such a long spell out.

Such depth only emphasises the wider return of the playmaker – beyond fixtures like Kevin De Bruyne – especially as Liverpool look to make Florian Wirtz their central figure in the long term, and Rayan Cherki begins to find his feet at Manchester City.

They carry an increasing creative burden, particularly as many of the number-nines signed in the close season – part of a defining summer trend – are still struggling for goals.

Except, of course, many football figures would be reluctant to describe any of them as true playmakers – bar Palmer.

The playmaker, after all, is often seen as almost dead in the modern game.

This is something else.

Unlock the rest

Miguel Delaney's Inside Football newsletter lands in your inbox every Monday and Friday ( The Independent )

To keep reading and unlock the full Friday edition of Miguel Delaney: Inside Football, click here to become a member.

To receive the free, Monday newsletter simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.

Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address.