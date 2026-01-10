Man City record FA Cup’s biggest win in 66 years with Exeter thrashing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City recorded the biggest FA Cup win from a top-flight side since 1960 as Pep Guardiola’s team thrashed League One’s Exeter City 10-1 at the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo made his debut for City following his £64m move from Bournemouth and was among the scorers, along with youngsters Max Alleyne and Ryan McAidoo as well as strikes from first-team stars Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and two from Rico Lewis.

Exeter’s Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jack Fitzwater both put through their own net, while George Birch gave the away fans something to shout about with a stunning 90th-minute consolation. However, Exeter’s celebrations were short lived as Lewis scored his second - and City’s 10th - in stoppage time.

Remarkably, Erling Haaland was not among the scorers despite starting for Guardiola’s team and playing the entire first half.

According to Opta, City became the first English top-flight team to score 10 or more goals in a cup competition since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 in the League Cup in 1986. It’s the biggest FA Cup win from a top-flight side since Tottenham won 13-2 against Crewe in a fourth-round replay in 1960.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup, Fulham were trailing to Hayden Hackney's goal for Championship Middlesbrough but second-half strikes from Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe and Kevin wrapped up a 3-1 victory.

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs saved penalties from James Garner, Thierno Barry and Beto to knock out Everton.

Garner had scored from the spot to cancel out Enzo Le Fee's strike and take the tie to penalties after a 1-1 draw, but the Black Cats won the shoot-out 3-0.

National League Boreham Wood's adventure was ended by Burton, with strikes from Kyran Lofthouse, Fabio Tavares, Dylan Williams and JJ McKiernan adding to a Charlie O'Connell own goal in a thumping 5-0 victory for the League One side.

Sprightly 36-year-old Ashley Barnes scored twice as Burnley eased past Millwall 5-1, while goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen - from the penalty spot - saw Brentford through 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Jorgen Strand Larsen netted a hat-trick as Wolves eased to a 6-1 thrashing over League Two Shrewsbury.

Lamine Cisse's late goal gave Stoke a 1-0 win over Championship leaders Coventry, while Patson Daka and Stephy Mavididi fired Leicester to a 2-0 win at Cheltenham.

Southampton held off a second-half fightback to win 3-2 at League One strugglers Doncaster and goals from Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves gave Ipswich a 2-1 win at home to Blackpool.

Includes reporting from PA