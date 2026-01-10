Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi engaged in a heated discussion with supporters who travelled to watch their side lose 2-1 to sixth-tier Macclesfield in the FA Cup.

National League North Macclesfield, formed five years ago from the ashes of Macclesfield Town, started the day 117 places below Premier League Palace and became the first non-league team in 117 years to beat the FA Cup holders, ironically since then-Southern League side Palace despatched Wolves in 1909.

There was nothing lucky about their 2-1 win as Macclesfield out-played the Londoners, with captain Paul Dawson setting the tone with a full-throttle challenge which earned him a cut to the head in the opening seconds before he himself headed in the opening goal two minutes before half-time.

Stunned, Oliver Glasner made three changes to a flat Palace side at the break but it made no difference as Macclesfield started the second half on top and doubled their lead through Isaac Buckley-Ricketts on the hour.

Yeremy Pino's 90th-minute free-kick set up six nervy minutes of stoppage time but Macclesfield saw them out as every challenge was cheered by a sold-out crowd who charged on to the pitch at full-time.

The bandaged Dawson, captain and scorer of Macclesfield's first goal, celebrates with fans on the pitch ( Getty Images )

Guehi was pictured behind one of the goals where Palace fans were gathered, as he spoke with several supporters who appeared to be irate with what they had seen on the pitch.

It is unclear whether Guehi – whose Palace contract is set to run out this summer – elected to speak to supporters or was simply escaping the pitch invasion. Security staff stepped in to cool the situation before Guehi was led away.

Palace boss Glasner said his team deserved to lose.

"We had no kind of quality today and I saw no one who could win a dribble. Then conceding set goals and timing in the header," he told the BBC. "If you can't create clear chances, it is a lack of quality that we have shown today. We deserved to lose.

"I have no explanation for what I have seen today."