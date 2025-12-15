Mainoo’s brother displays ‘Free Kobbie’ t-shirt at Old Trafford in message to Ruben Amorim
Jordan Mainoo-Hames, who appeared on Love Island and is Mainoo’s older brother, displayed the t-shirt during Manchester United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth
Kobbie Mainoo’s brother wore a t-shirt displaying the message ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ to Old Trafford during Manchester United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth in a clear message to head coach Ruben Amorim amid the uncertainty over the player’s future.
Mainoo has struggled for game time under Amorim and has yet to start a match in the Premier League this season after the midfielder’s loan request was rejected in August.
The 20-year-old academy product, who scored the winning goal for United in the 2024 FA Cup final and started for England in the Euro 2024 final, was loudly cheered onto the pitch when he was brought on by Amorim as a second-half substitute on Monday night.
And United’s fans were not alone in believing that Mainoo has been underused by Amorim this season. Mainoo’s older brother and TV personality Jordan Mainoo-Hames, who appeared as a contestant on Love Island in 2019, unveiled the t-shirt during the match and posted the picture to his Instagram story afterwards.
Amorim was not asked about the incident following the 4-4 draw but the nature of the pre-planned stunt is likely to irk the Portuguese, who has accepted criticism from United great Paul Scholes over not playing the academy product more but on Friday said “frustration doesn’t help anybody”.
Mainoo could ask to leave his boyhood club in January in search of game time, which would be crucial if he is to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England plans ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
“First of all, I say the same thing: the team comes first,” Amorim replied on Friday when he was asked if he would sanction a January loan move if the 20-year-old came to see him,
“If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that.
“I just want my players happy, and I understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn’t help anybody but, again, the focus is in this game and we will see if that happens.”
The Mainoo t-shirt was not the only United-related social media post of note on Monday after a pair of teenagers seemingly reacted to Amorim’s pre-match press conference.
The Portuguese said in one answer that “(Harry) Amass is now struggling in Championship” and “Chido (Obi) is not always a starter in under 21”.
Amass is on loan at embattled Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday and posted a photo of himself holding the club’s player of the month award for November with a grinning emoji.
Obi also posted an Instagram story, which showed him with arms out celebrating a goal for the Under-21s against Manchester City in August.
The 18-year-olds subsequently deleted the posts.
Includes reporting from PA
