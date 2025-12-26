Mason Mount injury update as Ruben Amorim offers explanation for half-time change
Manchester United will already be without Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo when they host Wolves on Tuesday
Ruben Amorim has revealed Mason Mount “felt something at half time” and explained that Manchester United decided not to risk him in the second half after the midfielder was withdrawn during the Premier League win over Newcastle.
Mount started alongside Matheus Cunha in behind Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford, with United already missing their injured captain Bruno Fernandes as well as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
He was replaced at half-time by 18-year-old Jack Fletcher, the son of former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, as United ultimately saw out a 1-0 victory for their first home win at Old Trafford in two months.
Amorim explained it was a “good sign” that Mount wanted to continue, but said he could not take any chances with the attacking midfielder’s fitness given United’s injury list ahead of facing Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday 30 December.
"He felt something at half-time and he wanted to go in the second half but we cannot lose more players,” Amorim told Sky Sports after United survived waves of Newcastle’s attacks to go fifth in the Premier League.
