Ruben Amorim baffles his players but new-look Man United hold on for gutsy win

The spot on Manchester United’s right wing has been filled by George Best, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. If many another has struggled to live up to their standards, they have had few more unlikely successors than Patrick Dorgu. And yet, if only for one night, he was a revelation as a right winger.

For United, there was something endearingly improbable about. A left-field choice in one respect, the right man in another, Dorgu played out of position, delivered a barnstorming display and capped it with a wonderful winner. United, who have spent the last few weeks missing the chance to go fifth, took this opportunity with a weakened team. It was Newcastle United who were left to rue the result when a glance at the teamsheets suggested they could chalk up a sixth win in seven attempts against another United.

They looked confounded by the way Ruben Amorim configured his team: with a back four, for only the second time in his reign, with Dorgu, often the left wing-back, on the right of midfield. They appeared dumbfounded by his prowess there. If Old Trafford wondered where United would draw their inspiration in the absence of the injured Bruno Fernandes, it came from an unexpected source, with Dorgu’s tour de force.

open image in gallery Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring his first goal for the club with a stunning volley ( AFP via Getty Images )

But the January signing had played well against Aston Villa. It formed the basis for arguably the best week of decidedly mixed United career. It was capped with a touch of class. It took Dorgu 38 games and 31 shots to open his United account, but he did it in style. He volleyed in with precision and power after latching on to Nick Woltemade’s header.

His impact extended beyond that. He had a second shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale. He was the provider, with a low cross, when Benjamin Sesko skewed a shot wide.

Dorgu often played on the right for Lecce; he debuted there for United, but unconvincingly. Restored to the right, he was a relentless runner. There were times when it seemed that Newcastle could not contain him. After he was switched to the left, Sandro Tonali was booked for fouling him. By then, Dorgu felt United’s only outlet, as they tried to hold on.

They had been inches from doubling the lead. Sesko, a Newcastle target before they signed Woltemade, rifled a shot against the bar with his final touch of the ball. Diogo Dalot could also have given United the cushion of a second goal. So, too, the shot-happy Matheus Cunha.

None did, rendering it a nervy end for a new-look side. They were operating in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Amorim, the manager who had been too inflexible, improvised and adapted. Minus seven players, four of whom would figure in their strongest 11, United then lost Mason Mount at half-time. When Casemiro was surprised to be substituted, it left United with a distinctly unusual midfield of Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher and Dorgu. There was, though, spirit in abundance.

open image in gallery Casemiro looked stunned to be substituted but Amorim's substitutes finished the job ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Stand-in captain Lisandro Martinez celebrates victory after Man Utd held on ( Getty Images )

It was an illustration that Amorim’s United can be better as underdogs. They were starved of possession in the second half; pinned back, penned in. But there was a defiance.

Some of it stemmed from their captain; with Fernandes, for once, a spectator, wearing a woolly hat rather than the armband, Lisandro Martinez made his first start of the season as the stand-in skipper. But when he and Luke Shaw went off, the defence took on a different complexion with Tyler Fredericson and Tyrell Malacia.

All of which could leave Newcastle with more to regret. United’s only previous clean sheet this season was against Sunderland but they completed a north-east double when short of players.

Newcastle’s away form has been an issue this season, but this had appeared a fine time to visit Old Trafford. Before Dorgu struck, Senne Lammens made a fine save to repel Bruno Guimaraes’ close-range header. Yet while Newcastle improved after the interval, they made too few fine openings.

open image in gallery Newcastle were frustrated as they failed to break Manchester United down ( AFP via Getty Images )

They almost levelled in spectacular style, with Lewis Hall arcing a long-range shot against the bar. When they got in the penalty area, Anthony Gordon rolled a shot against the face of goal. Both the winger and Lewis Miley blazed over.

Newcastle also appealed for a spot kick when Fabian Schar’s volley struck the raised arm of Martinez, but at such close proximity that it was not a penalty.

Their strength in depth also provided another chance to rescue something. Theirs looked the far better bench and Eddie Howe summoned Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes and Joelinton in a triple change.

To no avail, though. The pressure continued, but so did the resistance. It seemed a question of how long United could hold out. But the answer arrived in the 98th minute: until the end. It was their day. It was Dorgu’s day.