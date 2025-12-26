Man United vs Newcastle live: Patrick Dorgu scores stunning volley in Boxing Day battle in Premier League
Newcastle bid to beat Manchester United for a third game in a row for the first time since 1922
Manchester United and Newcastle will be hoping for a Christmas boost as they battle on Boxing Day.
It is a lighter portion of top-flight festive football than usual, with a full slate of weekend action leaving this as the sole Premier League fixture on Friday. It is nevertheless an intriguing encounter between two sides experiencing not dissimilar seasons plagued by inconsistency.
Hosts Manchester United begin the evening three points ahead of their visitors and eyeing a spot in the top five with victory. They were beaten at Aston Villa last Sunday, though, and will be tested by the absence of Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder suffered a soft-tissue issue in that game. Can Newcastle take advantage? Eddie Howe’s side have endured a frustrating run and need three points to keep in touch with the pack in the chase for European places.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle
Stunning technique! Head over the ball, watching it all the way.
"What a FABULOUS HIT!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2025
Patrick Dorgu scores his first goal for Manchester United and what a way to score it! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0Th4FRYd1c
GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle (DORGU 25')
Two new roles for Dorgu tonight: right winger and Man Utd goalscorer. That is his first for the club.
GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle (DORGU 25')
WHAT A WAY FOR DORGU TO OPEN HIS ACCOUNT! What a moment for the 21-year-old!
From the corner, the ball is cleared into the air by Woltemade and Dorgu catches it sweet as it tumbles back to earth! It beats Ramsdale at his near post. Wonderful celebrations.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
23 mins: Midway through the first half and the best two chances - one for Manchester United and the other for Newcastle - have come from corners. But this does still feel like an open game with plenty of space to exploit.
Speaking of, Cunha drives into the box and slices his shot towards the front post. Ramsdale pushes it wide!
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
21 mins: Gordon twists, turns, and leaves Dalot on his bum. He then finds Hall, who gets to the byline but Casemiro heads the cross away.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
19 mins: Newcastle’s threat is growing and Guimaraes and Tonali are starting to run the game. Guimaraes and Ramsey link up and the pull-back narrowly misses Guimaraes.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
16 mins: Newcastle may have been caught out at the start by the way Amorim set his side up. Dorgu has been prominent in his new role while Mason Mount has been particularly effective at high pressing which - albeit with Dorgu as a left wing-back - brought United's goal at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
12 mins: A Tonali corner for Newcastle... and that could have gone anywhere! Lammens just about manages to scramble it away after Guimaraes flicked it on at the near post.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
11 mins: Chance for Sesko! Mount picks it off Hall and Dorgu slides a low cross for Sesko. Could he hit this first time? Instead he takes a touch, tries to wriggle, but squirms it off target.
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle
10 mins: Well, well. We see Daniel Farke criticise Manchester City for this a few weeks ago, because Ramsdale is absolutely fine and Newcastle appeared to tell the goalkeeper to go down in order for Eddie Howe to pass some tactical instructions to his team. Newcastle have been dealt a surprise by Manchester United’s system.
Farke accuses Man City of exploiting football rule with ‘obvious’ Donnarumma tactic
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks