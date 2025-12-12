Ruben Amorim ‘frustrated’ as Man United await clarity on Afcon call-ups

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has admitted that Manchester United still don’t know if they will be able to select Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui against Bournemouth due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The mandatory release date for clubs to allow players to join up with their countries is on Monday, but United host Bournemouth that evening and Amorim said discussions with national teams are still ongoing.

The trio all started Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Wolves, with Cameroon international Mbeumo on the scoresheet, and Amorim said the situation could be different for all three players, who have trained, but that he expects to hear a decision before Monday.

“We are still in conversation with the national teams,” said Amorim. “The game is Monday, they are here and they are training and we are trying to prepare all the different scenarios.

“It is frustrating. But nobody knows who is going to play, so it is a good thing. We have players to cope with everything. With a long week, you have time to prepare.

“Every national team has their ideas about when they want the players. I expect today or maybe tomorrow to have a decision but we are waiting until the last moment to chose the best team.”

Amorim also revealed that United will still be without centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for the visit of Bournemouth, while striker Benjamin Sesko is a doubt after suffering from food poisoning.