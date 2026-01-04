Emma Raducanu withdraws from opening match of the season at United Cup
The British No 1 was due to face Naomi Osaka but was replaced in Great Britain’s line-up by Katie Swan
Emma Raducanu withdrew from her opening match of the season against Naomi Osaka in the United Cup in Perth.
But the British No 1 could yet return in time for Great Britain’s next group stage match against Greece as she deals with an unknown injury.
The 23-year-old was due to face four-time grand slam winner Osaka but was replaced by Katie Swan shortly before the start of play.
Osaka defeated the British No 10 Swan 7-6 (4) 6-1, while Billie Harris, who replaced the injured Jack Draper, won his match against Shintaro Mochizuki 7-6 (4) 7-3.
Tim Henman, who is captain of the Team GB side, told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine that Raducanu was “very, very close” to competing.
The former US Open champion missed two exhibition matches in December in order to focus on getting fit for the 2026 season.
“I don't think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet,” Henman said. “It was not any easy decision. She had been building up and practising really well.”
The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Sunday 18 January.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks