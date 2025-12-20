Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pundits were “staggered” as Newcastle were denied a “stonewall penalty” against Chelsea after Anthony Gordon went down in the box under the challenge of Trevoh Chalobah.

Newcastle forward Gordon was played into the Chelsea penalty area and looked to try and shield the ball from the oncoming defender Chalobah close to the byline.

But Gordon was knocked over as Chalobah barged into him, in contact deemed by VAR to be a “side-to-side in a shielding action”.

Should this have been given? 🤔



Newcastle's call for a penalty is denied following a challenge from Trevoh Chalobah. @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1Zl62O3fV1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 20, 2025

The incident was seen by on-field referee Andy Madley and checked by VAR Peter Bankes, who quickly agreed with the initial decision and waved played on.

But the decision proved to be a major turning point in a frantic Premier League fixture. Newcastle were 2-1 up when Gordon went down in the box, but it soon became 2-2 as Joao Pedro raced clear to score Chelsea’s equaliser at St James’ Park.

Newcastle led 2-0 at half-time thanks to two goals from Nick Woltemade. But Chelsea responded in the second half and got back into the game through a Reece James free-kick, before the penalty incident involving Gordon and Chalobah.

Reacting to the decision on TNT Sports, Ally McCoist said: “I think it's a penalty, I really do. I think he's trying to usher him out but he takes him out. It's a penalty, as simple as that. It's a stonewall penalty. I'm staggered at that.”

open image in gallery Chalobah barged into Gordon but no penalty was awarded ( Action Images via Reuters )

Two former Chelsea players also agreed. Joe Cole added on TNT Sports: “Too much aggression [from Chalobah], I think we’ll be hearing from Eddie Howe after the game.” On BBC Radio 5 Live, Pat Nevin said: “Risky with bells on it! Trevoh Chalobah never got the ball, a shoulder challenge on Anthony Gordon. A big call for the referee to not give a penalty.”

The Premier League Match Centre explained: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the contact from Chalobah on Gordon deemed to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance.“