When is the Australian Open draw? Seeds, wildcards and confirmed entry list

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds ahead of the Australian Open main draw, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the second seeds.

Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff comes into the opening grand slam of the year as the fourth seed, with defending champion Keys seventh on the women’s side. Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, will be seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face one of Alcaraz or Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.

Venus Williams, 45, is set to become the oldest woman to compete in the Australian Open main draw after the seven-time grand slam singles champion accepted a wildcard.

When is the Australian Open draw?

When is the Australian Open draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday 15 January at 2:30pm local time, which is 3:30am UK time. The final round of qualifying also takes place on Thursday 15 January.

Women’s seeds and confirmed entry list

Provisional seeding - based on ranking points as of Monday 5 January

1. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 10490

2. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 8178

3. Amanda Anisimova, USA, 6287

4. Coco Gauff, USA, 6273

5. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 5850

6. Jessica Pegula, USA, 5583

7. Madison Keys, USA, 4335

8. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 4236

9. Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 4125

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 3375

11. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 3097

12. Linda Noskova, Czechia, 2641

13. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 2606

14. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 2530

15. Emma Navarro, USA, 2515

16. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 2334

17. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 2209

18. Victoria Mboko, Canada, 2157

19. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 1969

20. Karolina Muchova, Czechia, 1888

21. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 1866

22. Leylah Fernandez, Canada, 1821

23. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 1800

24. Paula Badosa, Spain, 1675

25. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 1659

26. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 1604

27. Sofia Kenin, USA, 1589

28. Emma Raducanu, Great Britain, 1563

29. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 1558

30. McCartney Kessler, USA, 1553

31. Maya Joint, Australia, 1539

32. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 1461

Marketa Vondrousova

Iva Jovic

Lois Boisson

Daria Kasatkina

Ann Li

Jaqueline Cristian

Eva Lys

Karolina Pliskova

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Marie Bouzkova

Sorana Cirstea

Ashlyn Krueger

Tatjana Maria

Laura Siegemund

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Katerina Siniakova

Emiliana Arango

Anastasia Potapova

Maria Sakkari

Alexandra Eala

Janice Tjen

Cristina Bucsa

Magda Linette

Xinyu Wang

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Magdalena Frech

Elsa Jacquemot

Tereza Valentova

Hailey Baptiste

Anna Blinkova

Peyton Stearns

Barbora Krejcikova

Solana Sierra

Olga Danilovic

Viktorija Golubic

Sonay Kartal

Donna Vekic

Yulia Putintseva

Yafan Wang

Rebecca Sramkova

Antonia Ruzic

Francesca Jones

Anna Bondar

Varvara Gracheva

Camila Osorio

Renata Zarazua

Ajla Tomljanovic

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Petra Marcinko

Caty McNally

Ella Seidel

Alycia Parks

Simona Waltert

Shuai Zhang

Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Suzan Lamens

Lulu Sun

Panna Udvardy

Sara Bejlek

Katie Volynets

Moyuka Uchijima

Julia Grabher

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Kamilla Rakhimova

Kimberly Birrell

Dalma Galfi

Oksana Selekhmeteva

Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Darja Semenistaja

Kaja Juvan

Leolia Jeanjean

Absentees

Qinwen Zheng, Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins

Wildcards

Eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers will complete the 128-player field. The confirmed wildcards are:

Emerson Jones (AUS)

Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS)

Talia Gibson (AUS)

Taylah Preston (AUS)

Venus Williams (USA)

What to watch out for in the draw

British No 1 Emma Raducanu is seeded at the Australian Open, which means she cannot play another seed until the third round. However, if she gets there she could face any of the top eight, so will hope to avoid landing in the same section as the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, 16th, would be a dangerous fourth-round draw for one of the top seeds. As for the unseeded players, former grand slam champions Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejickova had good runs at the US Open and could be dangerous floaters in the draw, while Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari could also be ones to avoid as they look to bounce back from difficult years.

Also, look out for Venus Williams’s first-round opponent as she accepts a wildcard at the age of 45.

Men’s seeds and confirmed entry list

Provisional seeding - based on ranking points as of Monday 5 January

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 12050

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 11500

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5105

4. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 4780

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 4190

6. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 4080

7. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 3990

8. Ben Shelton, USA, 3960

9. Taylor Fritz, USA, 3840

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 2845

11. Casper Ruud, Norway, 2750

12. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 2710

13. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 2585

14. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 2510

15. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2320

16. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 2130

17. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, 2075

18. Tommy Paul, USA, 2050

19. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 2035

20. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 1955

21. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 1665

22. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 1579

23. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 1565

24. Learner Tien, USA, 1540

25. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 1527

26. Cameron Norrie, Great Britain, 1523

27. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 1510

28. Frances Tiafoe, USA, 1485

29. Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, 1469

30. Corentin Moutet, France, 1383

31. Brandon Nakashima, USA, 1380

32. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 1380

Corentin Moutet

Jaume Munar

Ugo Humbert

Alex Michelsen

Lorenzo Sonego

Gabriel Diallo

Alexandre Muller

Zizou Bergs

Grigor Dimitrov

Sebastian Baez

Daniel Altmaier

Nuno Borges

Sebastian Korda

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Reilly Opelka

Fabian Marozsan

Miomir Kecmanovic

Jenson Brooksby

Alexei Popyrin

Marton Fucsovics

Matteo Berrettini

Juncheng Shang

Damir Dzumhur

Valentin Royer

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Zhizhen Zhang

Francisco Comesana

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Matteo Arnaldi

Kamil Majchrzak

Terence Atmane

Marcos Giron

Arthur Cazaux

Gael Monfils

Adrian Mannarino

Ethan Quinn

Jacob Fearnley

Mariano Navone

Hubert Hurkacz

Mattia Bellucci

Marin Cilic

Jesper De Jong

Botic Van De Zandschulp

Adam Walton

Filip Misolic

Cristian Garin

Alejandro Tabilo

Aleksandar Vukic

Hamad Medjedovic

Emil Ruusuvuori

Jan-Lennard Struff

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Raphael Collignon

Luca Nardi

Emilio Nava

Pablo Carreno Busta

Dalibor Svrcina

Eliot Spizzirri

Quentin Halys

Roberto Bautista Agut

Shintaro Mochizuki

Pedro Martinez

Benjamin Bonzi

Alexander Shevchenko

Hugo Gaston

Laslo Djere

Tristan Schoolkate

Thiago Agustin Tirante

Vit Kopriva

Carlos Taberner

Absentees

Jack Draper, Arthur Fils, Holger Rune

Wildcards

Eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers will complete the 128-player field. The confirmed wildcards are:

James Duckworth (AUS)

Bu Yunchaokete (CHN)

Patrick Kypson (USA)

Kyrian Jacquet (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Jordan Thompson ( AUS)

Chris O’Connell (AUS)

What to watch out for in the draw

Novak Djokovic’s projected quarter-final is always interesting, given it’s the last match before he would likely have to play one of Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner. Felix Auger-Aliassime would be difficult, Alex de Minaur, who so badly wants a first semi-final at home, could be fun, Ben Shelton, if he stays fit and gets there, could be explosive.

Flavio Cobolli, fresh from his Davis Cup exploits for Italy, could trouble one of the top players in the fourth round. Learner Tien and Joao Fonseca, a year on from their breakout runs at the Australian Open, would also be a tricky draw for any of the high seeds. Fonseca has yet to play Alcaraz or Sinner but could be drawn against them in round three.

As for the unseeded players, Grigor Dimitrov, who is back from the injury that forced him to retire during his Wimbledon quarter-final against Sinner and miss the US Open, is perhaps the most dangerous floater in the draw, or former Australian Open quarter-final Hubert Hurkacz, who is also returning from injury.