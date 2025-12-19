When does Afcon start – and how can I watch it?
- The 35th Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 21 December, with hosts Morocco playing Comoros in Rabat.
- Morocco, who were World Cup semi-finalists three years ago, are the pre-tournament favourites, aiming to secure their first Afcon title since 1976.
- The tournament's timing has generated controversy due to a shortened player release period, influenced by the new Fifa Club World Cup and Champions League schedules.
- Key teams to watch include Egypt with Mohamed Salah, Nigeria, defending champions Ivory Coast, and DR Congo, with half of the 24 participating nations having previously won the title.
- All Afcon matches will be broadcast live in the UK across Channel 4, E4, 4 Seven, and their streaming platforms or YouTube.