Morocco is poised to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) from Sunday, an event seen as a crucial stepping stone in its ambitious journey to become a global football powerhouse and a significant dress rehearsal for its co-hosting duties at the 2030 World Cup.

The North African nation, which famously reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, will welcome 24 teams from across the continent, utilising nine new or renovated stadiums in six cities.

This marks only the second time Morocco has staged the biennial tournament, yet it arrives amidst a period of intensified football engagement.

The country regularly hosts "home" games for other African nations during World Cup qualifiers and recently secured the rights to host five consecutive Under-17 Women’s World Cups, alongside the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Officials openly frame this Afcon as a high-visibility dry run for the 2030 World Cup, where Morocco will serve as a primary co-host alongside Spain and Portugal, with Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay each hosting a single match.

A cornerstone of Morocco's grand vision is the planned Hassan II Stadium, projected to be the world's largest football arena with a capacity of 115,000 upon its completion in 2028.

This new national stadium epitomises one of Africa's most aggressive infrastructure drives.

open image in gallery Ivory Coast won the last Afcon, and now the tournament is heading to Morocco ( REUTERS )

Beyond sports, Morocco has pursued rapid development across various sectors, updating airports, expanding high-speed rail networks, and attracting major tourism investments to cities such as Marrakech and Tangier, all aimed at accommodating a surge in visitors.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has simultaneously invested heavily in youth development and coaching, aiming to elevate standards across the sport.

A prime example is the lavish Mohammed VI Football Complex near Rabat, which serves as the training base for the senior national team during the Africa Cup. This commitment to nurturing young talent appears to be yielding results.

Morocco's historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals was a first for any African or Arab side, and the nation further cemented its rising status by winning the Under-20 World Cup in October.

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, articulated this ambition to French sports paper L’Equipe in July, stating: "It’s not dreaming, we have legitimate ambitions."

Lekjaa, who also manages budget affairs within the Moroccan prime minister's cabinet, views sport as a vital engine for economic development.

However, these significant investments have not been without controversy, sparking heated debate regarding the nation's priorities.

While thousands of visitors will encounter areas rich with hotels, restaurants, new roads, and other tourist infrastructure, vast swathes of the country present a stark contrast.

In rural regions, far removed from financial hubs, residents frequently voice complaints of neglect and a lack of investment, citing critical issues such as healthcare, literacy, and employment.

During "Gen Z" demonstrations earlier this year, protesters notably chanted, "Stadiums are here but where are the hospitals," directly linking the substantial football investments to broader societal inequalities.

Young people, in particular, express frustration over overcrowded schools, deteriorating hospitals, and inconsistent basic services.

Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch’s government has faced accusations of channelling billions into prestige projects like stadiums instead of addressing pressing social needs.

Several members of Morocco's national team publicly supported these protests. In October, King Mohammed VI asserted that these two categories of development were not mutually exclusive or in competition.

The tournament also unfolds as Morocco actively works to solidify its position as a regional power.

Through its "Atlantic Initiative," the country has sought to deepen ties with landlocked nations in West and Central Africa, expanding the reach of its banking and telecommunications industries and offering those without coastlines access to newly constructed ports.

open image in gallery Morocco made the World Cup semi-finals in 2022 and want to become a football powerhouse ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Morocco's normalisation of ties with Israel has strengthened its relationship with the United States, and it has also garnered support from most European Union members regarding its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

This issue, however, remains a source of tension with Algeria, despite a UN Security Council resolution this year that Morocco interpreted as a breakthrough.

The Polisario Front, based in southern Algeria, continues to advocate for the territory’s independence.

Furthermore, while Morocco has offered tourist visas to spectators attending the Africa Cup, it has simultaneously moved in recent years to curb migration from some of the participating countries.

For instance, visa requirements for Ivorian citizens were reinstated last year, partly to deter irregular migration attempts.

Morocco has long been perceived as a gateway to Europe, sharing a border with the EU via the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla on the North African coast, and with Spain’s Canary Islands approximately 100 kilometres away.

The kingdom has drawn criticism from migrant rights groups for its aggressive enforcement measures, including clearing encampments and relocating migrants to remote areas far from European borders.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights’ Rabat branch reported an increase in arbitrary arrests and forced expulsions of migrants in the run-up to the Africa Cup this week.

The Africa Cup of Nations final is scheduled for 18 January at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which opened in September.