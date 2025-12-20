Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opener Zak Crawley defended Ollie Pope after refuted suggestions that England’s No 3 could lose his place after another early dismissal in the second innings of the third Ashes Test against Australia.

Pope, who has been criticised for a series of cheap dismissals in the England’s dismal series in Australia, fell for 17 on the fourth day in Adelaide after a stunning catch from Marcus Labuschagne in the slips.

The 27-year-old was likely playing for his place in the England team as well as trying to keep the Ashes alive, a task that now requires a miracle with Australia requiring just four more wickets to win the series.

open image in gallery Australia's Pat Cummins, right, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope ( AP )

But Crawley dismissed the idea that Pope’s place in the side could come under pressure following the third Test and claimed he has had a “good year” despite averaging just 17.62 against Australia.

“Maybe from you guys, but not from inside the camp,” Crawley told the BBC’s Test Match Special. “We all know how good of a player he is. I think he has had a good year if I’m honest.

"He has scored 100s when we have needed him to and played some really good knocks. I think that is talk from the outside. There’s no chat like that on Ollie in the camp.”

After folding in two days at Perth and four in Brisbane, Ben Stokes’ side came close to setting the earliest ever Ashes defeat of 10 days - but avoided that fate thanks in main to Crawley, who scored 85 from 151 balls.

Crawley hung on after Australia skipper Pat Cummins had earlier done his share of the damage, seeing off Ben Duckett, Pope and Joe Root.

Pope had earlier come in for criticism from former England international Graeme Swan, who was unimpressed with the batsman’s “lack of footwork” and “lazily chipping” following his dismissal to Nathan Lyon in the first innings.

Includes reporting from PA