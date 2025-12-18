Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why two BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees are not in attendance

  • Lando Norris apologised for his absence from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.
  • The McLaren driver was on a skiing trip, enjoying his off-season and celebrating his recent F1 Drivers’ Championship win.
  • Norris appeared via a live video link, stating he was enjoying a break after a successful year.
  • World darts champion Luke Littler also missed the event, prioritising the defence of his World Darts Championship title.
  • Norris and Littler were the only two of the six shortlisted athletes not to attend the ceremony in Salford.
