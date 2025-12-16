Kobbie Mainoo’s brother takes aim at Man United boss Ruben Amorim with t-shirt message
- Kobbie Mainoo's brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wore a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” t-shirt at Old Trafford during Manchester United's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.
- The t-shirt was displayed to protest Mainoo's limited game time under head coach Ruben Amorim this season.
- Despite scoring the winning goal in the 2024 FA Cup final and starting for England in the Euro 2024 final, Mainoo has yet to start a Premier League match this season.
- Mainoo-Hames, a former Love Island contestant, posted a picture of himself in the t-shirt on Instagram after the match.
- Coach Ruben Amorim previously stated that “frustration doesn’t help anybody” and that he would discuss a potential January move if Mainoo approached him.