Africa Cup of Nations moved to every four years

The tournament has traditionally been held every two years since its inception in 1957

Ghana won the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2024
Ghana won the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

The Africa Cup of Nations will be held every four years instead of two from 2028, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced.

The tournament has traditionally been held biennially since its inception in 1957. The surprise announcement was made on the eve of the 35th edition Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday.

It follows a meeting of the CAF executive committee in Rabat, with president Patrice Motsepe announcing the major change in a press conference in Rabat.

