Liverpool star makes Mohamed Salah revelation after recent outburst
- Mohamed Salah apologised to his Liverpool teammates for a controversial interview where he claimed he had been 'thrown under the bus' by the club.
- Midfielder Curtis Jones confirmed Salah's remorse, stating the winger addressed his teammates directly about the comments.
- Salah's original remarks included accusations of Liverpool breaking promises, a denial of a relationship with manager Arne Slot, and casting doubt on his future at Anfield.
- Following the interview, Salah was omitted from the squad that travelled to Italy to face Inter Milan, though he was not disciplined by the club.
- Jones suggested Salah's outburst stemmed from frustration after being left out of the team for three consecutive games, believing it came from a desire to win.