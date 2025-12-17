Man City issue update on outcome of hearing into Premier League financial charges
City were charged by the Premier League with over 100 alleged breaches of their financial rules in February 2023
Manchester City are still awaiting the verdict of an independent hearing after the club were charged with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules in February 2023.
An update issued in City’s annual report stated that the Premier League’s independent commission is “still in the process of reviewing the matter” more than a year on since the hearing concluded.
City welcomed the review when they were first charged in February 2023 and say there is “irrefutable evidence “ that proves their innocence.
“As at the date of publishing these financial statements the independent commission is still in the process of reviewing the matter,” City said in their annual report, which was published on Tuesday. The same update was also issued last year.
The case was heard by the independent commission between September and December last year.
Before the start of this season, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters explained that “patience” will be required on both sides.
"It's an independent judiciary essentially," Masters told Sky Sports. "They are then in charge of the process and its timings. They hear the case, they decide the outcome and we have no influence over it or its timing.”
