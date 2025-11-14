What’s behind the delay in Man City’s 115 Premier League charges?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The article below is an excerpt from the members-only Friday edition of the Miguel Delaney: Inside Football newsletter.

Each edition reflects on what truly matters in the modern game beyond the obvious talking points. There’s even a Q&A section – your chance to weigh in on whatever’s been happening on and off the pitch.

To read the full article and get my latest reporting, insight, and commentary delivered straight to your inbox, become a member here. A free edition is also sent on Mondays – you can sign up to this using the box above.

Over the past two weeks, there has been a great deal of commotion in Premier League boardrooms, for two linked reasons.

One is that senior figures have been canvassing club opinions on whether the competition chair, Alison Brittain, should be given another three-year term. If that sounds like dry executive business, the more complicated reality is that these views are being shaped by something that stirs emotions across the game: the progress of the Manchester City case, which Brittain is seen as having been influential in pushing forward as a commenced arbitration – “cranking the stakes sky high”.

Although I firmly believe this is the best week in football , the start of the week saw yet another wave of the usual international-break chaos – only this time, it was more intense than usual. At some of Sunday’s games, club executives were sharing murmurs that a decision would finally, definitely arrive during this international window. So far, that has not happened – just as it hasn’t during any of the previous international breaks this year.

It is becoming a running joke, and it’s unfortunate that the phrase applies on more than one level.

Very few people know the actual details of the case, which has been one of the central problems. Even some of the Premier League’s most senior club figures are left relying on rumour and speculation, like almost everyone else.

I have been told the outcome is “imminent” on at least five occasions this year.

And as everyone continues to wait, debate about support for Brittain has intensified. Given that assessments of her suitability for another term will inevitably be shaped by the outcome of the City case, several senior sources believe it is “absurd” to make such a decision before what they describe as a “seminal” moment.

Some clubs, they say, want her removed if the outcome is not deemed a success for the Premier League. “Success” will also be judged on time, cost and any appeal.

City, of course, continue to insist on their innocence. But with so little clarity on progress, the vacuum has only grown – and with it, the number of influential figures questioning whether the process is working.

It is remarkable that a case likely to have a profound effect on the league table, the competition, its history, potentially a club and the wider game has been allowed to drift for this long. As one prominent voice complained to Premier League peers recently, it is ridiculous that this has become normal.

A growing number of sources now argue that the Premier League’s self-imposed process is no longer fit for purpose – and that this saga proves it.

To continue reading, become an Inside Football member.

How to sign up

open image in gallery Miguel Delaney's Inside Football newsletter lands in your inbox every Monday and Friday ( The Independent )

To unlock the Friday edition of Miguel Delaney: Inside Football and get full access, click here to become a member.

To receive the free, Monday newsletter simply enter your email address in the box at the top of this page.

You can also head to our newsletter preference centre to sign up for the email.

Once there, all you need to do is press the ‘+’ button and enter your email address.