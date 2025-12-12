Man United sweating on availability of key trio for Bournemouth clash amid Afcon confusion
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is uncertain if Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui will be available for Monday's match against Bournemouth.
- The mandatory release date for players to join their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is Monday, coinciding with United's evening fixture.
- Discussions are ongoing with the respective national teams regarding the players' availability, with Amorim expecting a decision before Monday.
- All three players trained and started in United's recent 4-1 victory over Wolves, with Mbeumo scoring.
- United will also be without centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for the Bournemouth game, while Benjamin Sesko is a doubt due to food poisoning.