Man United defender targets return to Europe after big win over Wolves

Man United swatted aside Wolves at Molineux on Monday
Man United swatted aside Wolves at Molineux on Monday (AP)
  • Manchester United secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Wolves on Monday, extending their unbeaten away run to five matches.
  • Defender Ayden Heaven expressed strong confidence in the team, stating they are difficult to stop when playing at their best.
  • Heaven believes Manchester United will qualify for European football next season, asserting it is where the club belongs.
  • The team's current sixth-place standing in the Premier League follows a challenging previous season where they finished 15th.
  • Heaven, a teenage centre-back, has been stepping up due to injuries to key players and feels he is repaying manager Ruben Amorim's trust.
