Man United star makes bold claim after dominant win over Wolves

Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven has expressed strong confidence in the team's ability to secure a return to European football this season, boldly claiming they are unstoppable when playing at their best.

This optimism follows a challenging 2024/25 campaign that saw the Red Devils finish 15th – their lowest top-flight position in 51 years – and miss out on continental qualification after losing the Europa League final.

The absence of midweek fixtures has allowed manager Ruben Amorim to reshape the squad, a process that appears to be bearing fruit.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, following their convincing 4-1 victory over struggling Wolves on Monday.

Despite a sloppy concession to the winless hosts just before half-time, the team's dominant second-half performance showcased significant quality.

Heaven, a teenage centre-back, reflected on the Molineux win: "We dropped points in the last game (at home to West Ham) and this was the chance to go and redeem ourselves and get more points. I feel like we did that, especially in the second half."

He added, regarding the half-time team talk, "We knew it wasn’t good enough that we conceded. He just told us (at half-time) to do what we can do and we did that as you saw."

United’s only defeat in their last nine matches was a shock 1-0 home loss to 10-man Everton, and Monday’s result extended their unbeaten away run to five games.

Heaven asserted, "We’ve just got to do what we did today in every game. I don’t think anyone can stop us when we play like this."

When questioned about European football being the objective, the 19-year-old was unequivocal.

"We want to win as many games as possible. Hopefully we can be in Europe next season, which I think we’ll do. Of course, that’s where Manchester United belong, so I feel like we can just continue how we did today and we’ll be back where we belong."

Heaven’s comments came after making his second consecutive start for United, stepping in due to injuries to fellow centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

He appeared solid, repaying Amorim’s trust despite being substituted midway through last Thursday’s 1-1 draw against West Ham, his first Premier League start of the campaign.

"No, I wouldn’t say rust," Heaven clarified about his previous performance. "I felt confident. West Ham are a good team and they started well.

“He’s trusting me a lot. I feel like I’m working hard every day in training and I’m showing he can trust me in the games that I’m playing."

United are set to host Bournemouth next Monday, while rock-bottom Wolves face a daunting trip to Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Few expect Rob Edwards’ side to trouble the Gunners, but versatile Wolves player Ladislav Krejci remains resolute.

"We need to get out of it somehow," he stated. "We know now it will be a very hard programme, but it’s about us. Every week is the same. So, we need to very quickly step up, everybody and start to show our quality."