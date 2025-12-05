Man United boss Ruben Amorim defends his treatment of Kobbie Mainoo
- Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to marginalise Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United, stating he does not pick the team based on big names or England international status.
- Mainoo is one of only four senior players in Amorim’s squad yet to start a Premier League match this season.
- Amorim has consistently preferred a midfield partnership of captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, also opting for Manuel Ugarte ahead of Mainoo.
- The manager expressed irritation at the focus on Mainoo, reiterating that his job is to win and select the best players based on performance.
- Amorim did not offer Mainoo encouragement for increased playing time during the Africa Cup of Nations, stating selection will depend on training performance.