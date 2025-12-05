Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim made his anger and frustration clear after his maddening Manchester United team blew a lead in the Old Trafford draw against struggling West Ham.

A promising five-game unbeaten run came to a shuddering halt in their last home outing 10 days ago when Everton eked out a 1-0 victory against the uninspiring hosts.

United responded with a 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace on Sunday but failed to build on that result back at Old Trafford.

Soungoutou Magassa scored from a late corner to cancel out Diogo Dalot’s second-half strike, securing West Ham a point and leaving Amorim furious.

“It’s frustrating, it’s angry, that’s it,” he said of his emotions in a curt first answer to the post-match press conference.

Pushed on how he can get the team to perform better, the Portuguese said: “It’s working again and trying to win the next one.”

Amorim looked the angriest he has ever been in a United press conference, snapping back at some reporters and hitting back at the suggestion United had gone backwards in recent weeks.

“It’s not going backwards,” he said. “The results are going backwards. We had some moments. That can happen.

“You were talking about when we had that run that team was really perfect and saying we are not that far from being in the perfect moment. We are really inconsistent.

“But if you look at the goal, 83 minutes, we have a long ball, we have everything under control and we need to do better.”

Amorim plans to debrief his players on Friday when he has cooled down, unlike when he hit a giant television in the dressing room after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in January.

The United boss mentioned that incident after this latest setback, so too October’s 4-2 win against the same opposition when they were made to sweat having looked in control.

“In that regard, I’m almost always consistent,” he said. “I had one and you know. Brighton last year. I will talk to them tomorrow.

“I always have the feeling – I think everyone has the feeling – that we need to score more goals.

“Even with Brighton (in October) we were 3-0 (up) and then suddenly (we conceded twice). We suffer with that, we are inconsistent and we need to improve.”

United return to action at winless Wolves on Monday but cannot take things for granted after failing to beat the side 18th on home soil.

West Ham travel to Brighton on Sunday and boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I think it was a good performance overall.

“First half we contain. I think the momentum of the beginning of the game was ours. We combine, we create corners, the energy was there.

“Very good second half even though we concede. I think the reaction was very positive. We dominated, we controlled, we went for it and I think it is well deserved that we got the draw.

“The game could go both way but pleased with the performance.

“I think even when we lost to Liverpool (last time out) we competed well as a team. We got penalised by mistakes.

“But I think the reaction and character was there today, so it’s just a little small step in what we need to do to improve a lot of things. With the urgency of the situation it’s hard but we’ll keep it going.”