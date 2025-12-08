Man Utd thrash beleaguered Wolves to rise to sixth in the table
- Bruno Fernandes’ brace propelled Manchester United back to winning ways, inflicting a 4-1 defeat on rock-bottom Wolves, whose wretched campaign continued amid protests at Molineux.
- Fernandes initially gave the visitors a deserved lead, but meek stoppage-time defending allowed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score Wolves’ first Premier League goal since 26 October.
- Whatever was said at half-time, however, galvanised United, with Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, and Fernandes all finding the target in front of United-supporting world darts champion Luke Littler.
- The win lifts the Red Devils now sit sixth.
- Meanwhile while Rob Edwards’ side remain rooted to the foot of the standings with just two points from their opening 15 matches.