Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Who is the Golden Voyager at the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris?

The Paris 2024 closing spectacle at the Stade de France included a golden figure at the centre of the show

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 11 August 2024 21:55
Comments
Paris 2024 delivers spectacular Olympics closing ceremony at Stade de France

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Olympics closing ceremony in Paris saw a character known as ‘The Golden Voyager’ at the centre of the spectacle.

The vision of Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the closing ceremony, saw the glittering figure lowered from the roof of the Stade de France before gliding across the stage on the pitch.

It is an extension of Jolly’s imagination, having delivered the masked torchbearer and a horse rider at the opening ceremony. The IOC stated that “a Golden Voyager lands in a world that is deserted and mysterious, ready to explore.”

The character is a tribute to a number of references from France's historical heritage, including the Spirit of the Bastille.

(Getty Images)

While creatures from science fiction and video games also inspire its inception.

The idea behind the dystopian piece is the Games disappearing before being reborn.

The character dominated the start of the night at the city’s iconic stadium, which hosted the athletics and rugby sevens, as it was turned into a monumental theatre, Jolly states.

And its presentation is enhanced by the chiaroscuro light effects and a score by Clément Mirguet.

The character’s quest then sees it encounter Nike, the goddess of victory, who is linked to the ancient Olympic Games, and it takes on the features of the statue of the Victory of Samothrace, which can be seen in theLouvre.

(Getty Images)

As the ceremony progressed, the Olympic rings were then excavated by the Golden Voyager.

The conclusion of the piece saw the Golden Voyager elevated by a cast of dancers underneath the golden Olympic rings before a series of fireworks were set off around the perimeter of the Stade de France's roof.

As the segment of the ceremony concluded, the athletes were released to the fill the gaps on the outside of the stage before a performance from French band Phoenix.

The figure is interpreted by Arthur Cadre, while the costume was created by Kevin Germanier.

(Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in