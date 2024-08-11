Olympics closing ceremony LIVE: Latest updates after USA top China in final medal count at Paris 2024
Team GB finished the Olympics on a high after Emily Campbell’s bronze medal in weightlifting
The end of the Olympics is here with a star-studded closing ceremony tonight at the Stade de France.
Team GB have added more medals on the final day to conclude a successful Paris 2024, securing one more medal overall but eight fewer gold medals than at Tokyo 2020.
After Lady Gaga performed at the opening ceremony on the Seine River, alongside the sensational return of Celine Dion, Paris 2024 is set to call on a number of big names for the conclusion of this two-week sporting extravaganza.
Look out for reported appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as Paris begins the transition towards Los Angeles 2028.
Follow the latest updates and reaction from tonight’s closing ceremony:
Who will be starring in the closing ceremony?
Not everything about the ceremony has been revealed, with Paris set to keep a few surprises up its sleeve but Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are poised to perform.
While Jimmy Fallon, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have also been linked with appearances. H.E.R. is expected to sing the American national anthem as part of the handover to Los Angeles 2028.
There is the prospect of Snoop Dogg featuring, too, after the rapper attended numerous events over the last fortnight.
While Tom Cruise could perform a stunt and glide down the Stade de France.
“This is the biggest moment in LA28 history to date, as the Olympic flag passes from Paris to LA,” said LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman in a statement.
“We are thrilled to feature the very best of LA with local artists and are grateful to Billie, H.E.R., the Chili Peppers and Snoop for their collaboration on what will be an incredible show to a global audience that will give fans a taste of what’s to come in 2028.”
When and where is the closing ceremony?
The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, 11 August at 9pm local time (8pm BST) at the Stade de France, Paris.
How to watch the Olympics closing ceremony?
For those watching on in the UK the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony it will be live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Discovery+ will also have uninterrupted coverage on their app. Television coverage begins at 7pm BST.
Athletics, rowing and equestrian pass Team GB’s Paris 2024 test in style
Among other sports, Great Britain’s rowers achieved their best medal haul from an overseas Olympics, while the athletes upgraded on their Tokyo tally at Paris 2024. But there was disappointment elsewhere as the cycling and sailing teams fell short of expectation overall as Team GB won eight fewer golds than they took home from Tokyo.
There were a number of near-misses for British competitors, notably on the track and in the pool.
Fifth-place finish for Britain in Paris cycling medal table as they lose summit
For the first time in two decades Great Britain did not finish top of the cycling medal table at an Olympic Games.
Paris 2024 saw Team GB fifth, below France, the Netherlands, Australia and the United States.
Eleven medals was more than any other nation, but this time the colours had changed. Two gold medals represented the lowest number since Athens in 2004, back before the extraordinary run of success that brought eight golds in Beijing and London, six in both Rio and Tokyo.
Paris 2024 saw Team GB fifth, below France, the Netherlands, Australia and the United States.
How Emma Finucane battled through self doubt to become Team GB’s star of the Olympics
When Chris Hoy and Laura Kenny picked out a British cyclist to watch ahead of the Olympics in Paris, it was worth sitting up and taking notice.
After seven brutal days at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome and with the pressure of being Team GB’s next great hope, Emma Finucane did not just meet those expectations but surpass them. At her first Olympics, the 21-year-old from Wales became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Games.
The 21-year-old track cyclist became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Games
What time is Olympics closing ceremony? Everything you need to know about Paris 2024 finale
The Olympics ends its two-week sporting extravaganza tonight when Paris 2024 delivers the closing ceremony.
After a memorable, action-packed Games, attention will turn to Los Angeles 2028 with a star-studded spectacle set to take place tonight at the Stade de France.
After the rain hit the opening ceremony along the Seine River, Paris should be better prepared for its final event at the iconic Saint-Denis stadium.
Here’s all you need to know about the closing ceremony, where 80,000 spectators will bring the curtain down on this year’s Olympic Games:
Paris 2024 will bring an end to the two-week sporting extravaganza tonight at the Stade de France
Sebastian Coe explains stance over running for IOC president
World Athletics chief Lord Coe stopped short of officially declaring his candidacy for International Olympic Committee president but revealed he would “of course” consider running for the soon-to-be vacated role.
Thomas Bach, the current IOC president, revealed on Saturday he would stand down after his second term ends in 2025 despite calls from some corners for him to consider an extension that would allow him to stay in office longer.
Lord Coe is one year into a third and final term in his current post as World Athletics president after running unopposed last summer.
Thomas Bach, the current IOC president, is stepping down in 2025
Why is the world’s most populous nation 71st in the Olympics medal table?
India had to wait until the 13th day of the Paris Olympics to secure a medal higher than bronze, with flag-bearer Neeraj Chopra’s silver in the men’s javelin sending a wave of celebration tinged with relief through the medal-starved country.
India sent a contingent of 117 athletes to Paris, yet have a paltry haul of five bronze medals and Chopra’s solitary silver to show for it. They rank 71st in the medals table, below the likes of Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, Cuba and Saint Lucia – a Caribbean island of just 180,000 people.
It’s a disappointing return to the norm for a country that registered its best-ever performance at the last Games in Tokyo in 2021: seven medals, including one gold. For the most populous nation on Earth, a sports-mad country of 1.4 billion which also boasts the world’s fifth largest economy, it’s a record as frustrating as it is puzzling.
Namita Singh speaks to experts and former Olympians to understand why the world’s fifth-largest economy is such a persistent under-performer on the world’s biggest sporting stage
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man seen climbing hours before Olympics closing ceremony
The area surrounding the Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a man was seen climbing up the Paris landmark hours as the Olympics bids farewell with tonight’s closing ceremony.
The area was quickly reopened within an hour after a shirtless man was seen climbing the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower as the two-week sporting extravaganza comes to an end.
It’s unclear where the man began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.
The Paris Olympics end on Sunday with the closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France
