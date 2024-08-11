✕ Close Olympic skateboarder decries deterioration of bronze medal

The end of the Olympics is here with a star-studded closing ceremony tonight at the Stade de France.

Team GB have added more medals on the final day to conclude a successful Paris 2024, securing one more medal overall but eight fewer gold medals than at Tokyo 2020.

After Lady Gaga performed at the opening ceremony on the Seine River, alongside the sensational return of Celine Dion, Paris 2024 is set to call on a number of big names for the conclusion of this two-week sporting extravaganza.

Look out for reported appearances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as Paris begins the transition towards Los Angeles 2028.

Follow the latest updates and reaction from tonight’s closing ceremony: