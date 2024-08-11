Every Team GB medal won at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Support truly

Great Britain and Northern Ireland have enjoyed a strong Paris 2024 Olympics as they push for a top-five place on the final medal table.

Here is a recap of all Team GB’s medals so far in Paris.

Saturday 27 July

Anna Henderson (cycling, women’s road time trial) 🥈

Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen (diving, women’s 3m synchronized springboard) 🥉

Sunday 28 July

Adam Peaty (swimming, men’s 100 metre breaststroke) 🥈

Kimberley Woods (canoeing, women’s slalom K-1) 🥉

Monday 29 July

Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen (equestrian, team eventing) 🥇

Tom Pidcock (cycling, men’s cross-country) 🥇

Tom Daley, Noah Williams (diving, men’s synchronized 10m platform) 🥈

Adam Burgess (canoeing, men’s slalom C-1)🥈

Matt Richards (swimming, men’s 200m freestyle) 🥈

Laura Collett (equestrian, individual eventing) 🥉

Tuesday 30 July

Nathan Hales (shooting, men’s trap) 🥇

Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy, Kieran Bird, Jack McMillan (swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay) 🥇

Wednesday 31 July

Alex Yee (triathlon, men’s race) 🥇

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw (rowing, women’s quadruple sculls) 🥇

Kieran Reilly (freestyle BMX, men’s park final) 🥈

Beth Potter (triathlon, women’s race)🥉

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson (diving, women’s 10m synchronized platform) 🥉

Thursday 1 August

Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde (rowing, women’s double sculls)🥉

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten (rowing, women’s four)🥈

Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson (rowing, men’s four)🥉

Friday 2 August

Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George (rowing, men’s pair)🥈

Jack Laugher, Anthony Harding (diving, men’s 3m synchronized springboard)🥉

Emily Craig, Imogen Grant (rowing, women’s lightweight double sculls)🥇

Bryony Page (gymnastics, women’s trampoline)🥇

Scott Brash, Ben Maher, Harry Charles (equestrian, team jumping)🥇

Ben Proud (swimming, men’s 50m freestyle) 🥈

Duncan Scott (swimming, men/s 200m medley) 🥈

Saturday 3 August

Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman [cox] (rowing, women’s eight) 🥉

Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Harry Brightmore [cox] (rowing, men’s eight) 🥇

Emma Wilson (sailing, women’s IQFoil) 🥉

Lottie Fry, Carl Hester, Becki Moody (equestrian, team dressage) 🥉

Jake Jarman (gymnastics, men’s floor) 🥉

Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Amber Anning, Nicole Yeargin (athletics, mixed 4x100m relay) 🥉

Sunday 4 August

Lottie Fry (equestrian, individual dressage) 🥉

Harry Hepworth (gymnastics, men's vault) 🥉

Amber Rutter (shooting, women’s skeet) 🥈

Tommy Fleetwood (golf, men’s)🥈

Monday 5 August

Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson, Beth Potter (triathlon, mixed relay)🥉

Kimberley Woods (canoe slalom, women’s kayak cross) 🥉

Joe Clarke (canoe slalom, men’s kayak cross)🥈

Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell (track cycling, women’s team sprint) 🥇 - WR

Keely Hodgkinson (athletics, women’s 800m)🥇

Tuesday 6 August

Sky Brown (skateboarding, women’s park) 🥉

Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin (cycling, men’s team sprint) 🥈

Josh Kerr (athletics, men’s 1500m) 🥈

Lewis Richardson (boxing, men’s welterweight) 🥉

Wednesday 7 August

Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Charlie Tanfield (cycling, men’s team pursuit) 🥈

Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts (cycling, women's team pursuit) 🥉

Matthew Hudson-Smith (athletics, men’s 400m) 🥈

Thursday 8 August

Ellie Aldridge (sailing, women’s kite) 🥇

Emma Finucane (cycling, women’s keirin)🥉

Friday 9 August

Toby Roberts (sport climbing, men’s combined) 🥇

Elinor Barker & Neah Evans (track cycling, women’s madison) 🥈

Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita (athletics, women’s 4x100m relay) 🥈

Jack Carlin (track cycling, men’s sprint) 🥉

Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchcliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes (athletics, men’s 4x100m relay) 🥉

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (athletics, women’s heptathlon) 🥈

Saturday 10 August

Noah Williams (diving, 10m men’s platform) 🥉

Georgia Bell(athletics, women’s 1500m) 🥉

Kate Shortman, Izzy Thorpe (artistic swimming, women’s duo) 🥈

Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson (athletics, men’s 4x400m) 🥉

Victoria Ohuruogu, Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin, Amber Anning (athletics, women’s 4x400m) 🥉

Caden Cunningham (taekwondo, men’s 80kg) 🥈