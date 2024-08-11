Every Team GB medal won at the Paris 2024 Olympics
How many medals did Team GB win at the Paris Olympics?
Great Britain and Northern Ireland have enjoyed a strong Paris 2024 Olympics as they push for a top-five place on the final medal table.
Here is a recap of all Team GB’s medals so far in Paris.
Saturday 27 July
Anna Henderson (cycling, women’s road time trial) 🥈
Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen (diving, women’s 3m synchronized springboard) 🥉
Sunday 28 July
Adam Peaty (swimming, men’s 100 metre breaststroke) 🥈
Kimberley Woods (canoeing, women’s slalom K-1) 🥉
Monday 29 July
Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen (equestrian, team eventing) 🥇
Tom Pidcock (cycling, men’s cross-country) 🥇
Tom Daley, Noah Williams (diving, men’s synchronized 10m platform) 🥈
Adam Burgess (canoeing, men’s slalom C-1)🥈
Matt Richards (swimming, men’s 200m freestyle) 🥈
Laura Collett (equestrian, individual eventing) 🥉
Tuesday 30 July
Nathan Hales (shooting, men’s trap) 🥇
Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy, Kieran Bird, Jack McMillan (swimming, men’s 4x200m freestyle relay) 🥇
Wednesday 31 July
Alex Yee (triathlon, men’s race) 🥇
Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw (rowing, women’s quadruple sculls) 🥇
Kieran Reilly (freestyle BMX, men’s park final) 🥈
Beth Potter (triathlon, women’s race)🥉
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson (diving, women’s 10m synchronized platform) 🥉
Thursday 1 August
Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Rebecca Wilde (rowing, women’s double sculls)🥉
Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten (rowing, women’s four)🥈
Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson (rowing, men’s four)🥉
Friday 2 August
Oliver Wynne-Griffith, Tom George (rowing, men’s pair)🥈
Jack Laugher, Anthony Harding (diving, men’s 3m synchronized springboard)🥉
Emily Craig, Imogen Grant (rowing, women’s lightweight double sculls)🥇
Bryony Page (gymnastics, women’s trampoline)🥇
Scott Brash, Ben Maher, Harry Charles (equestrian, team jumping)🥇
Ben Proud (swimming, men’s 50m freestyle) 🥈
Duncan Scott (swimming, men/s 200m medley) 🥈
Saturday 3 August
Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman [cox] (rowing, women’s eight) 🥉
Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Harry Brightmore [cox] (rowing, men’s eight) 🥇
Emma Wilson (sailing, women’s IQFoil) 🥉
Lottie Fry, Carl Hester, Becki Moody (equestrian, team dressage) 🥉
Jake Jarman (gymnastics, men’s floor) 🥉
Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Amber Anning, Nicole Yeargin (athletics, mixed 4x100m relay) 🥉
Sunday 4 August
Lottie Fry (equestrian, individual dressage) 🥉
Harry Hepworth (gymnastics, men's vault) 🥉
Amber Rutter (shooting, women’s skeet) 🥈
Tommy Fleetwood (golf, men’s)🥈
Monday 5 August
Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson, Beth Potter (triathlon, mixed relay)🥉
Kimberley Woods (canoe slalom, women’s kayak cross) 🥉
Joe Clarke (canoe slalom, men’s kayak cross)🥈
Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell (track cycling, women’s team sprint) 🥇 - WR
Keely Hodgkinson (athletics, women’s 800m)🥇
Tuesday 6 August
Sky Brown (skateboarding, women’s park) 🥉
Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin (cycling, men’s team sprint) 🥈
Josh Kerr (athletics, men’s 1500m) 🥈
Lewis Richardson (boxing, men’s welterweight) 🥉
Wednesday 7 August
Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Charlie Tanfield (cycling, men’s team pursuit) 🥈
Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts (cycling, women's team pursuit) 🥉
Matthew Hudson-Smith (athletics, men’s 400m) 🥈
Thursday 8 August
Ellie Aldridge (sailing, women’s kite) 🥇
Emma Finucane (cycling, women’s keirin)🥉
Friday 9 August
Toby Roberts (sport climbing, men’s combined) 🥇
Elinor Barker & Neah Evans (track cycling, women’s madison) 🥈
Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita (athletics, women’s 4x100m relay) 🥈
Jack Carlin (track cycling, men’s sprint) 🥉
Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchcliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes (athletics, men’s 4x100m relay) 🥉
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (athletics, women’s heptathlon) 🥈
Saturday 10 August
Noah Williams (diving, 10m men’s platform) 🥉
Georgia Bell(athletics, women’s 1500m) 🥉
Kate Shortman, Izzy Thorpe (artistic swimming, women’s duo) 🥈
Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Lewis Davey, Charlie Dobson (athletics, men’s 4x400m) 🥉
Victoria Ohuruogu, Laviai Nielsen, Nicole Yeargin, Amber Anning (athletics, women’s 4x400m) 🥉
Caden Cunningham (taekwondo, men’s 80kg) 🥈
