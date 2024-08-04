Tommy Fleetwood reveals key message learned from winning Olympic silver medal

Support truly

Missing out on victory has never felt so special for Tommy Fleetwood.

The 33-year-old has made an unwanted habit of nearly-but-not quite finishes at majors and another runners-up spot was the ultimate outcome at Le Golf National as he fell agonisingly short of his golden Olympic ambitions.

This time, however, there was a consolation prize of sorts. Fleetwood is never happy to settle for second best but leaving Paris with a silver medal having gone toe-to-toe with a who’s who of modern greats over a captivating final day gave him plenty to be proud of.

Indeed, it took a staggering joint-course record round of 62 from the relentless world num Scottie Scheffler to beat him to gold by a stroke.

The American carded four successive birdies between 13 and 17 to pip Fleetwood to the post, with a bogey at the latter proving costly for the man from Southport.

Needing a birdie at the last to force a play-off, Fleetwood – playing as part of the final group – missed the green with his approach and needed to roll in a nervy six-footer to seal silver, which he did successfully before accepting the ovation of a crowd who have not forgotten his role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at the same venue six years ago.

Fleetwood felt it was too soon to compare those achievements in the aftermath but he will not forget his latest French escapade in a hurry.

“There’s part of me that’s disappointed, of course, but at the same time I never dreamt I would be an Olympic medallist,” he said.

“I haven’t been in the mix that much recently and being back there, playing well and feeling how that felt again, I enjoyed it so much and that’s what I’ll take away

“It feels unbelievably special and I know I didn’t win gold, a very good golfer did, but standing on that podium with a medal was one of the most amazing moments I’ve had as a golfer.

“I’ll remember those times for the rest of my life.”

Tommy Fleetwood impressed at Le Golf National where he had support after his Ryder Cup feat ( AP )

The final day was set up tantalisingly but at one stage it looked like turning into a procession for Jon Rahm.

Beginning with a share of the overnight lead, he reached the turn in 31 and held a four-shot lead heading to the 11th tee.

But that was wiped out in the space of two holes, Fleetwood capitalising on Rahm’s consecutive bogeys with successive birdies, and the Spaniard then double-bogeyed the 14th to move out the medal places altogether. He wouldn’t return.

Rory McIlroy, who finished fifth on -15, and Victor Perez, a place further up after catching fire down a back nine which required just 29 shots, all of them roared on by his home crowd, threatened the podium but it was Scheffler who ruthlessly seized the initiative.

His visible emotion afterwards made it clear that, while golf may not yet be in tennis’ league when it comes to the Olympics representing a ‘fifth major’, those that play it relish the opportunity to be part of something bigger.

“I’m proud of the country, I’m proud to be an American,” Scheffler said.

“I got emotional the other night watching the medal ceremony for the women’s gymnastics.

Tommy Fleetwood finished with a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics ( AP )

“I take enormous pride in coming over here and representing my country. When you go to a sporting event and hear everyone singing the national anthem, that’s something we take enormous pride in and it was very emotional being up there as the flag was being raised.

“It’s definitely one I’ll remember for a long time.”

Typically, Scheffler was on the practice range when news of his victory was confirmed, keeping himself tuned in just in case a play-off was required.

It was a wise move. Fleetwood had responded to each of his previous final round bogeys with birdies on the next hole but couldn’t repeat the trick down the last, though he did avoid a play-off for silver with Hideki Matsuyama, who rounded off the podium.

“If you’re not going to enjoy those times, you’re not going to get much happiness from the game of golf,” Fleetwood said.

“Even on the last, normally I’d have given that chip a go and if I miss it, I’ve lost the tournament.

“But I was still pretty nervous trying to get that silver medal over that six-footer, which was a different feeling as well.

“I just really enjoyed going up against the best players in the world for something that is so sought after and so cherished.

“Golf showcased itself amazingly well this week, the leaderboard was amazing and I think the format is right.”