Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Olympic silver after dramatic heptathlon finish

Johnson-Thompson ran a personal best in the 800m chasing Nafi Thiam, who recovered from a stumble to defend her title

Jamie Braidwood
at the Stade de France
Friday 09 August 2024 19:50
Comments
(Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her first Olympic medal in the heptathlon but had to settle for silver behind the now three-time reigning champion Nafi Thiam.

Johnson-Thompson had to beat Thiam’s time in the 800m by roughly eight seconds to overhaul the Belgian’s lead in the standings.

Although Johnson-Thompson set a new personal best of 2:04:90, Thiam managed to keep her within the eight-second margin required to defend her title.

Thiam also ran a personal best, clocking 2:10:62, as the two-day event came to a dramatic conclusion with a sprint finish across the line.

Thiam recovered from a stumble on the opening lap in which she almost fell over after clipping the heels of the runner in front of her.

Thiam an unprecedented third straight heptathlon gold with a total of 6880 points, just 36 points ahead of Johnson-Thompson after the seven events.

Johnson-Thompson, 31, started the morning at the top of the leaderboard before slipping into second following the long jump and javelin

Thiam, though, surged into the lead with a dominant performance in the javelin.

Competing at her fourth Olympics, Johnson-Thompson claimed her first medal after returning from injury to win the world championships for a second time last year.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in