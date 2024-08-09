Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Olympic silver after dramatic heptathlon finish

Support truly

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her first Olympic medal in the heptathlon but had to settle for silver behind the now three-time reigning champion Nafi Thiam.

Johnson-Thompson had to beat Thiam’s time in the 800m by roughly eight seconds to overhaul the Belgian’s lead in the standings.

Although Johnson-Thompson set a new personal best of 2:04:90, Thiam managed to keep her within the eight-second margin required to defend her title.

Thiam also ran a personal best, clocking 2:10:62, as the two-day event came to a dramatic conclusion with a sprint finish across the line.

Thiam recovered from a stumble on the opening lap in which she almost fell over after clipping the heels of the runner in front of her.

Thiam an unprecedented third straight heptathlon gold with a total of 6880 points, just 36 points ahead of Johnson-Thompson after the seven events.

Johnson-Thompson, 31, started the morning at the top of the leaderboard before slipping into second following the long jump and javelin

Thiam, though, surged into the lead with a dominant performance in the javelin.

Competing at her fourth Olympics, Johnson-Thompson claimed her first medal after returning from injury to win the world championships for a second time last year.

