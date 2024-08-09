✕ Close Josh Kerr claims silver in 1500m race beating Ingebrigtsen in a shocking finish

It’s a packed Olympics schedule on day 14 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to their medal collection.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put herself in pole position at the end of yesterday’s heptathlon final, but still faces an uphill battle against Belgium’s double Olympic champion Nafi Thiam. The pair are evenly matched in event five, the long jump, but Thiam has the longer javelin arm and Johnson-Thompson will need to limit the damage before they race for gold in the 800m (7.15pm).

Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be back on the track looking for a medal in the women’s 4x100m final, while Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe lead the men’s bid (finals from 6.30pm), as Noah Lyles hopes to perform despite Covid.

In the velodrome, Jack Carlin looks to upgrade his Tokyo bronze in the men’s sprint (1.41pm) before Neah Evans and Elinor Barker go in the women’s madison (final at 5.09pm).

Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper contest the women’s 3m springboard final (2pm), and medals will be handed out in climbing, hockey, boxing, canoe sprint, taekwondo and football, where Spain take on hosts France in the men’s final (5pm).

