Olympics LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson chases heptathlon gold as breakdancing debuts at Paris 2024
KJT battles Belgium’s two-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam for heptathlon gold while Team GB will hope for medals in the 4x100m relay finals at Paris 2024
It’s a packed Olympics schedule on day 14 of the Paris 2024 Games with Team GB keen to add to their medal collection.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson put herself in pole position at the end of yesterday’s heptathlon final, but still faces an uphill battle against Belgium’s double Olympic champion Nafi Thiam. The pair are evenly matched in event five, the long jump, but Thiam has the longer javelin arm and Johnson-Thompson will need to limit the damage before they race for gold in the 800m (7.15pm).
Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be back on the track looking for a medal in the women’s 4x100m final, while Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe lead the men’s bid (finals from 6.30pm), as Noah Lyles hopes to perform despite Covid.
In the velodrome, Jack Carlin looks to upgrade his Tokyo bronze in the men’s sprint (1.41pm) before Neah Evans and Elinor Barker go in the women’s madison (final at 5.09pm).
Grace Reid and Yasmin Harper contest the women’s 3m springboard final (2pm), and medals will be handed out in climbing, hockey, boxing, canoe sprint, taekwondo and football, where Spain take on hosts France in the men’s final (5pm).
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashes 400m hurdles world record in stunning Olympic title defence
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone tore another chunk off the 400m hurdles world record in a stunning defence of her Olympic crown at the Stade de France in Paris.
The race was billed as a showdown between the American and her Dutch rival Femke Bol, the only two women in history to break the 51-second barrier. But McLaughlin-Levrone was on another plane, winning gold in 50.37 sec, well clear of the rest.
In doing so she shaved nearly three tenths of a second off the record mark she set at the US trials in June. Few athletes have ever delivered physics-defying brilliance with the consistency of McLaughlin-Levrone, who has now run the fastest time in history in all of her last six major championship finals.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashes 400m hurdles world record to defend Olympic crown
The American stormed clear of her rivals to claim gold and shave nearly three tenths of a second off the world record she set at the US trials in June
Olympics 2024
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of the Olympics on day 14, and it’s another busy day of sport in Paris.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments