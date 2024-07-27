Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claim GB first medal with diving bronze

The GB pair took advantage of a poor final dive by Australia to take third place and get Britain on the medals board.

Rebecca Johnson
Saturday 27 July 2024 11:29
Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals (PA)
Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals (PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Team GB earned its first medal of Paris 2024 after Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claimed diving bronze in dramatic circumstances.

A tricky third round in the women’s 3m synchronised event saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Sealed with a kiss – Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals (Mike Egerton, PA)
Sealed with a kiss – Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals (Mike Egerton, PA) (PA Wire)

Harper and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.

China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen eased to gold with a consistent performance that saw them finish first across the five rounds, while USA pair Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook claimed silver.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in