Amber Rutter wins skeet silver medal three months after giving birth

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Amber Rutter held her nerve to win a silver medal in the Olympic women’s skeet shooting final in Chateauroux just over three months after giving birth.

Rutter was surprised by her husband James and baby son Tommy after the dramatic final showdown, in which she was edged out by Francisca Crovetto of Chile.

The final moments of the showdown were not without controversy as Rutter appeared to strongly argue that her crucial miss had in fact clipped the side of the clay.

Great Britain’s Amber Rutter (right) celebrates winning silver in the women’s skeet (Isabel Infantes/PA). ( PA Wire )

Nevertheless Rutter showed evident delight at clinching a medal that capped a remarkable career resurgence after she missed out on a place at the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive Covid test.

Rutter had blazed through qualifying in joint first place but ranked second after a qualifying shoot off behind American Austen Smith.

With just one miss from her first 20, Rutter reached the first elimination stage in first place, with Slovakian Danka Bartekova the first to fall by the wayside.

Great Britain’s Amber Rutter during the women’s skeet final (Isabel Infantes/PA). ( PA Wire )

Rutter missed one of the next 10, placing her second behind Crovetto and remained in a strong position when the field was reduced to four by the removal of Emmanouela Katzouraki of Greece.

Another miss in the next set did not matter for Rutter, with another Slovakian, Vanesa Hockova missing two out of four, leaving the Briton punching the air with delight after guaranteeing a medal.

Smith was next to go, and two late misses by Crovetto lifted Rutter into the sudden death shoot-off, in which she was narrowly denied.