Olympics LIVE: Golf resumes and Team GB latest as medals to be won in athletics, cycling and sailing
Matthew Hudson-Smith is a contender for gold in the 400m final after Josh Kerr claimed a dramatic silver in the 1500m on Tuesday night
The Olympics continues with Team GB’s focus remaining on the track at both the athletics and the cycling on day 12 of Paris 2024.
Matthew Hudson-Smith’s form in his 400m semi-final marks him as a gold medal contender ahead of tonight’s final at the Stade de France, following memorable medals for Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr over the past two nights.
Great Britain have also made a great start in the velodrome and can add further success this evening in the team pursuit. The men’s team will face Australia for gold later, and the women’s team led by Elinor Barker will try to match them this afternoon.
Last night, American Cole Hocker stunned world champion Kerr and reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win a sensational 1500m gold, while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m final by the barest of margins.
This morning, golf resumes Le National as the women’s strokeplay competition gets underway. Charlie Hull and Georgia Hall lead Great Britain’s bid for gold, but the favourite is the world’s best player this year: USA’s Nellie Korda.
Today at the Olympics: Wednesday’s schedule of events at Paris 2024
Matthew Hudson-Smith has overcome mental health struggles and injuries to become one of the world’s best in the 400m, winning silver in the world championships last year. Can he triumph in the 400m final and add to Keely Hodkinson and Josh Kerr’s medals on the track?
It could be another big night at the velodrome with the men’s and women’s team pursuit finals. The women’s team comprised of Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts won gold at the world championship last year. Team GB men go for team pursuit gold in the final against Australia later.
Team GB’s Andy MacDonald, 51, is the oldest competitor in Olympic skateboaring history will bid to reach tonight’s men’s park final.
In sailing, Team GB are in medal contention on the final day of the mixed multihull medal race, while the men’s dinghy medal race also takes place after it was postponed yesterday.
The women’s golf tournament gets underway at Le Golf National, with Charley Hull and Georgia Hall teeing off in the first round.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Today at the Olympics: Wednesday’s schedule of events at Paris 2024
Could Hudson-Smith make it four medals in four nights for Team GB on the track?
Final will ‘go down in generations’ – silver-medallist Josh Kerr
Josh Kerr insisted the Olympic 1500 metres final fulfilled his vow to deliver a race that would “go down in generations” even after a surprise ending written by American gold medallist Cole Hocker in Olympic record time.
The penultimate event on Tuesday evening had been billed as a two-man showdown between Scotsman Kerr, the reigning world champion, and his arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who claimed gold in Tokyo three summers ago.
The duo were neck and neck down the final stretch, but perhaps paying too close attention to one another when Hocker seized on his opportunity to surge ahead and cross the finish before either of the two heavy favourites.
“I got beaten by the better man today,” said Kerr, “I could feel (Hocker) coming and I kept getting pushed out, so there was nothing I could do to close that door.
“Obviously I wanted that gold, that’s not something that I was able to shy away from. I’m proud of the way I executed today. It was not a slow race. I think that record will stay for a very long time.
“We had a lot of storylines this year, back and forth with me and Jakob and things like that, but I knew that there was going to be threats coming from the Americans and Cole put together a performance that is the best the Olympics has ever seen.
“It’s the fastest I’ve ever ran, it’s the best 1500m performance that I could ask for. I told you guys we were going to put a 1500 on that would hopefully go down in generations, and I think we did that.”
Where to watch Team GB today
All times BST - names in bold signify medal chances.
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round one (from 8am)
Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard semi-final (9am)
Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint (11:45pm)
Michael Beckett - sailing, men’s ILCA 7 (12:13pm)
Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit (12:52 first round)
John Gimson, Anna Burnet - sailing, mixed Nacra 17 (1:43pm)
Andy MacDonald - skateboarding, men’s park (2:04pm heat)
Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts - cycling, team pursuit final (5:52pm)
Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood - track cycling, team pursuit final (7:33pm)
Matthew Hudson-Smith - athletics, men’s 400 final (8:20pm)
Yesterday: Imane Khelif to fight for Olympic gold after dominant win in boxing semi-finals
Hundreds of flag-waving Algerian supporters turned the normally genteel surroundings of Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros into a cauldron of noise as boxer Imane Khelif sealed her place in the Olympic women’s welterweight final.
Chants of “Imane” tumbled down from the stands as Khelif, who is one of two boxers at the centre of a gender eligibility row, dominated her opponent Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand to confirm she will get the chance to emulate compatriot Hocine Soltani, who won lightweight gold in 1996.
The participation of Khelif and Chinese Taipei featherweight Lin Yu-ting has caused an international storm since Khelif beat Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds in her opening bout last Thursday.
Boxer Imane Khelif to fight for Olympic gold after semi-final win amid gender row
Khelif is one of two boxers at the centre of a gender eligibility row at the Paris Olympics
Jakob Ingebrigtsen explains what went wrong after suffering 1500m shock at Olympics
Jakob Ingebrigtsen admits he “hit the wall” and got his timing wrong after suffering a shock upset in a thrilling 1500m final at the Olympics.
A race billed as a battle between two great rivals, the Norwegian and Josh Kerr have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the Briton claimed gold at the world championships last year.
But as Kerr snatched the lead on the home straight in the Paris 2024 final, Cole Hocker pounced with a perfectly-timed kick to win gold in an Olympic record time. And with USA teammate Yared Nuguse coming home strong to win bronze, Ingebrigtsen was left with the strange feeling of no medal at all, cursing the damage done in the first 200m.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen explains what went wrong after shock defeat at Olympics
The Norwegian was bidding to defend his Olympic title but was pushed down to fourth after a blazing close from Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse
Lewis Richardson left to settle for boxing bronze in Paris after surprise judge decision
Lewis Richardson had to settle for bronze after being beaten on split decision by Mexico’s Marco Verde in the men’s 71kg semi-final at Roland Garros.
Richardson started well landing a solid punch to Verde’s face, but the Mexican grew back into the round throwing a series of different combinations and breaking through the British fighter’s defence.
The second round saw the British fighter show off his boxing skills, landing a great uppercut and a couple of big blows to Verde’s head to take the round on the majority of the judges’ cards.
Richardson left to settle for boxing bronze in Paris after surprise judge decision
He was beaten by Mexico’s Marco Verde in the men’s 71kg semi-final at Roland Garros.
Nelly Korda must answer key question at Olympics golf to extend family dynasty
You wouldn’t want to face the Kordas on a family sports day.
With tennis and golf major titles decorating the mantlepiece, the Americans are one of the biggest sporting dynasties in the world right now – with all five family members boasting a rich CV.
Dad Petr is former Australian Open tennis champion; mum Regina cracked the top 30 in the same sport and son Sebastian is one of the emerging names from the US scene and on the fringes of the top 20.
Oldest daughter Jessica has nine top 10 major golf finishes and is one of the best players around. And then, there’s Nelly – the best player in the world.
Nelly Korda must answer key question at Olympics to extend family dynasty
Scottie Scheffler won the men’s tournament for Team USA and Nelly Korda is among the favourites to make it a famous double
Yesterday: The story behind Sky Brown’s miraculous medal hours after her shoulder ‘popped out’
Sky Brown is an Olympic medallist again, and this time she did it the hard way. She was in hospital the day she arrived at these Olympic Games, getting an MRI scan on her dislocated shoulder. Then, in qualifying here in the searing Parisian heat on Tuesday, the bone briefly popped out of its socket again when she fell.
“I ran down to her and she said, ‘Daddy, it’s come out’,” said her father, Stuart Brown, who is by her side at every competition. “As we were getting out she said, ‘I think it’s gone back in’. She didn’t want to show [pain] because she was so afraid of being pulled out of the contest [by competition doctors].”
While her competitors practised and refuelled, Brown spent the two hours before this skateboard park final with Team GB physios who massaged her shoulder and worked her arm, then iced it and taped it back up so it wouldn’t yield. She will need surgery when she returns home to Los Angeles.
Given all that, and having torn the medial collateral ligament in her knee in May while filming an advert for her new shoe, it is all the more remarkable that she not only competed here at La Concorde but won an accomplished bronze to go with the bronze she won in Tokyo, when she was only 13.
The story behind Sky Brown’s miraculous medal hours after her shoulder ‘popped out’
Sky Brown fell in qualifying and felt her shoulder dislodge again, but she pieced herself back together with the help of Team GB’s physios to win a second Olympic medal at 16 years old
Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The medals continued again for Great Britain on day 11 of the Paris Olympics, though no one managed to secure a gold medal after Keely Hodgkinson’s win on Monday night.
Josh Kerr claimed 1500 metres silver after the United States’ Cole Hocker stormed to a shock gold in Olympic record time. Britain also celebrated silver in the men’s team sprint for a second successive Olympics.
Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull were beaten by Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg of the Netherlands, who broke the world record for the second time in an hour to win in 40.949 seconds.
In women’s skateboarding, Sky Brown defied a shoulder injury to claim a bronze medal for Great Britain. Lewis Richardson became the only British boxer at Paris 2024 to win a medal, securing a bronze in the semi-final on Tuesday evening.
Every Team GB medal so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics
How many medals have Team GB won at the Paris Olympics?
Yesterday: Great Britain take silver as Netherlands win team sprint in world record time
Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, and Hamish Turnbull won Olympic men’s team sprint silver for Great Britain as pre-race favourites the Netherlands broke the world record twice on their way to gold.
In a repeat of the result from the Tokyo Games, the Dutch trio of Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg retained their title, breaking their own world record in the first round and then again in the final, winning in a time of 40.949 seconds
Although beaten in the final, there were smiles and celebrations from the British squad, who had been well aware of the task they faced against this all-conquering Dutch team, who have won the world title in five of the last six years.
GB take silver as Netherlands win team sprint in world record time
Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull were beaten in the final by pre-race favourites Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg
