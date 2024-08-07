✕ Close Youngest Team GB athlete Sky Brown wins bronze medal in nail-biting women's skateboarding final

The Olympics continues with Team GB’s focus remaining on the track at both the athletics and the cycling on day 12 of Paris 2024.

Matthew Hudson-Smith’s form in his 400m semi-final marks him as a gold medal contender ahead of tonight’s final at the Stade de France, following memorable medals for Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr over the past two nights.

Great Britain have also made a great start in the velodrome and can add further success this evening in the team pursuit. The men’s team will face Australia for gold later, and the women’s team led by Elinor Barker will try to match them this afternoon.

Last night, American Cole Hocker stunned world champion Kerr and reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win a sensational 1500m gold, while Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita missed out on a medal in the women’s 200m final by the barest of margins.

This morning, golf resumes Le National as the women’s strokeplay competition gets underway. Charlie Hull and Georgia Hall lead Great Britain’s bid for gold, but the favourite is the world’s best player this year: USA’s Nellie Korda.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.