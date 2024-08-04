Jump to content

Harry Hepworth takes vault bronze for Great Britain on Olympic debut

Team-mate Jake Jarman finished just outside the medals in fourth place.

Rebecca Johnson
Sunday 04 August 2024 16:15
Harry Hepworth took bronze in the men’s vault (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Hepworth took bronze in the men’s vault (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Team GB’s Harry Hepworth took bronze in the men’s vault final, while team-mate Jake Jarman finished fourth.

Hepworth got off to a brilliant start and a strong second vault helped him fly into first with a score of 14.949.

Hepworth took bronze on Olympic debut (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jarman followed, scoring highly on his first vault with three-and-a-half twists and his second attempt saw him post 14.933 overall to sit just behind Hepworth.

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines then claimed top spot at the halfway mark and, after a nervous wait, the British duo’s places were confirmed, with Hepworth finishing third on Olympic debut, while Jarman just slipped out of the podium places following a strong finale from Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.

