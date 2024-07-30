Team GB’s dream team strike fabulous relay gold at Paris Olympics

Support truly

Team GB finally have a moment and a gold in the pool. It’s back-to-back Olympic titles for what so many defined as the dream team and this wonderful quartet can now enjoy another dominant 4x200m freestyle victory. They led after each leg, defying any lingering doubts from so many close calls in individual swimming events at Paris 2024 so far.

The ever-dependable James Guy did his job, Tom Dean followed and Matthew Richards brushed off any disappointment from the 100m freestyle earlier in the evening. Then Duncan Scott, who has a seventh Olympic medal, did what he does best. He would not be denied on the anchor leg, coming home to post a time of 6mins 59.43secs.

Stronger together, they had too much for the United States, who were 1.35secs back in silver, and Australia, who settled for bronze in an engrossing relay at La Defense Arena.

Three years ago Dean, Guy and Richards could be seen screaming at Scott as he came home on the anchor leg to secure a memorable gold. Such was their dominance, three seconds ahead of the ROC and just three-hundredths of a second off the world record of Michael Phelps and the USA, Guy could take a moment to soak it in.

He twisted away in disbelief, turning his back to the pool with tears trickling down his face. But this time there was a steely look, revelling in meeting expectations this time, arms outstretched. They knew they were the favourites and they held their nerve.

If this was an event dominated by the Americans, including Phelps and Ryan Lochte, unbeaten for more than two decades, then Team GB beamed in delight at the prospect of a new era. Overcome with emotion, Great Britain had eight swimming medals at Tokyo 2020 - four golds, three silvers and a bronze. It was also the first time in 113 years that Team GB had won four swimming golds at one Games.

Perhaps Peaty, the double Olympic 100m breaststroke champion, lit the fuse back in Rio for the overall team with his game-changing speed and relentless intensity, which eventually required careful attention for his wellbeing. But Team GB has a fierce belief, no longer “happy to just be there,” as Dean once remarked.

Except British swimming at these Games in Paris has hit choppy waters; both literally from the shallow pool, depriving fans of earth-shattering records, and figuratively given the cruel luck suffered by Peaty, Richards and Max Litchfield so far. Scott was nudged out into fourth on day three in a breathtaking 200m freestyle final and Dean has been bristling for much longer, truthfully since the British trials.

James Guy swims at La Defense Arena at the Paris Olympics ( EPA )

The Olympic champion from Tokyo, Dean saw a chance to defend his crown snatched away by the formidable competition British swimming has cultivated in recent years. Such is the bond between these men though, Dean surely knew his time would come in Paris, and it did. And while Peaty and Richards delivered, with the silver variety, perhaps a layer of gloom coated this team entering day four. That was until a first leg in Tuesday morning’s heats.

The quartet from Tokyo was halved, affording Scott and Richards much-needed respite from their exertions in Monday night’s individual event. Step forward Jack McMillan and Kieran Bird. A calculated gamble then, yet one of Team GB’s leaders, Guy, banished any lingering doubt. Mr Reliable, leading off, Guy produced the second-fastest 200m lead-off in British history. Not only that, but a first PB (1mins 45.04secs) in the event in nine years, defying a pool that has hidden records away from many bullish athletes this week. His ruthless swim snatched hope from Australia and China within a minute and transmitted confidence to the replacements. McMillan, in particular, made an audacious late push to retain his place after delivering the sixth fastest British relay swim ever (1min 45.68secs).

Tom Dean, James Guy and Matthew Richards of Team Great Britain react as teammate Duncan Scott swims the anchor leg in Tokyo ( Getty Images )

Guy has always personified what it takes to pinch medals away from the powerhouses of USA and Australia in this new age. Spurning a chance at the 100m butterfly back in Tokyo in order to preserve his energy, the 28-year-old has been a rock for this team.

His immaculate technique, swooping through the water with his back elevated, propelled Great Britain to the perfect start. A swim of 1min 45.09sec and a precious lead of 0.22secs.

Dean was being caught though, yet a final surge in his last 50m protected the lead and offered some respite from missing out on individual glory. Richards refused to allow any negativity to linger after a semi-final exit in the men’s 100m freestyle.

And Scott had too much for the USA’s Kieran Smith and Australia’s Thomas Neill on the last leg, pulling clear to allow premature celebrations once again. Dominant, Paris 2024 has ensured Team GB’s patience has finally been rewarded.