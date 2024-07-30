✕ Close Simone Biles makes history as first woman to land Yurchenko double-pike at the Olympics

Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is another jam-packed schedule with medals up for grabs in gymnastics, fencing, judo, rugby, shooting, surfing, swimming and table tennis.

This evening sees the return of Simone Biles as the American superstar looks to win her fifth Olympics gold in the women’s team final, while Team GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin compete for the podium.

Nathan Hales has won Team GB’s third gold medal of the Olympics with a stunning performance in the men’s trap shooting. In a thrilling fight for gold, Hales beat China’s Qi Ying to achieve a new Olympic record in the event.

Later in the pool, Britain’s men will try to claim 4x200m freestyle relay gold – a race they won in Tokyo. Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean are out to defend their title.

Earlier, the men’s triathlon was postponed at the last minute due to polluted water in the Seine River, with tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below: