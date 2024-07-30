Olympics 2024 LIVE: Simone Biles in gymnastics final as Nathan Hales wins shooting gold for Team GB
Biles goes in search of her fifth Olympics gold medal in a star-studded women’s team final, before attention turns to the pool and Team GB’s bid for their first swimming gold
Day four of the Paris 2024 Olympics is another jam-packed schedule with medals up for grabs in gymnastics, fencing, judo, rugby, shooting, surfing, swimming and table tennis.
This evening sees the return of Simone Biles as the American superstar looks to win her fifth Olympics gold in the women’s team final, while Team GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin compete for the podium.
Nathan Hales has won Team GB’s third gold medal of the Olympics with a stunning performance in the men’s trap shooting. In a thrilling fight for gold, Hales beat China’s Qi Ying to achieve a new Olympic record in the event.
Later in the pool, Britain’s men will try to claim 4x200m freestyle relay gold – a race they won in Tokyo. Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy and Tom Dean are out to defend their title.
Earlier, the men’s triathlon was postponed at the last minute due to polluted water in the Seine River, with tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.
Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final
Over on the vault, the stage for Team USA and Italy, Manila Esposito kicks off Italy’s rotation with a super score of 14.166.
In response there is a roar of cheers for Jade Carey who is superb and nails a 14.800 score. Team USA’s Jordan Chiles is also good in the air and lands with a little bounce.
Her score of 14.400 is a slight improvement on what she did in qualifying.
They’re setting the standard already.
Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final
Team GB’s Ruby Evans is the first gymnast up for this final. She’s on floor and after a very slight stumble, which she recovers well, following her first twirls the Brit gets into the routine.
She finishes with a double straight flourish and scores a 13.100. Very decent start.
Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final
There’s a loud cheer, the loudest of the night, as Team USA make their way onto the floor. Simone Biles has a wide smile on her face and is enjoying the adulation.
Based on the receptions alone the USA would already have the gold.
But, this is a final and anything can happen. All the teammates need to rise to the occasion and the field is a stacked house with the USA, Brazil and China the favourites ahead of this team final getting started.
Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final
Here’s the full schedule for this evening’s final:
Rotation 1: USA/Italy vault, China/Brazil uneven bars, Japan/Canada balance beam, Great Britain/Romania floor.
The USA lineup: Chiles, Carey, Biles. Team GB: Evans, Martin, Kinsella.
Rotation 2: USA/Italy uneven bars, China/Brazil beam, Japan/Canada floor, GB/Romania vault.
Team GB: Fenton, Kinsella, Evans. USA lineup: Chiles, Biles, Lee
Rotation 3: USA/Italy beam, China/Brazil floor, Japan/Canada vault, GB/Romania uneven bars.
Team USA: Chiles, Lee, Biles. For Team GB, this will be the first appearance for Rebecca Downie, who’s last up after Kinsella and Fenton.
Rotation 4: USA/Italy floor, China/Brazil vault, Japan/Canada uneven bars, GB/Romania beam.
Team USA: Lee, Chiles, Biles. Team GB: Fenton, Downie, Kinsella.
Olympics 2024: Women’s gymnastics final
It’s almost time for the Women’s gymnastics final which will see USA star Simone Biles star and challenge for another Olympic gold medal.
Team GB are competing too but they’ll have to be perfect to get the better of the 27-year-old and her teammates.
Olympics 2024: Lee Morton goes from searching a job portal to Team GB Olympic hockey hero
Olympic days like these were never meant to happen to Lee Morton.
The Glaswegian lost his place as a full-time hockey player on the GB programme in 2019 and was a few clicks on a job portal away from quitting the sport altogether.
Thanks to an olive branch from head coach Paul Revington, a willingness to evolve his game and a whole heap of natural ability, Morton is now the toast of Team GB having struck a stunning brace in the final five minutes to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Netherlands.
Tom Harle from Yves-du-Manoir Stadium:
Lee Morton goes from searching a job portal to Team GB Olympic hockey hero
Morton was on the brink of quitting hockey in 2019 but five years on, his two late goals snatched Team GB a draw against gold medal favourites Netherlands
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin qualifies after finishing her heats in sixth place, with Czechoslovakia’s Gabriela Satkova top of the leaderboard after her outstanding Run 1 time of 99.44 seconds.
Olympics 2024 - Canoe Slalom
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin improves on her Run 1 time by just over two seconds, despite a rocky start and, at times, struggling to negotiate the choppy white water.
Olympics 2024 - Canoe Slalom
Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin is just moments away from making her second run in the Canoe Slalom Women’s C1 Heats, after achieving a time of 104.72 seconds - finishing in fifth place - in her first run, which took place earlier today.
Olympics 2024: Jack Draper complains about drinking hot water and having to fill his own bottle
Jack Draper crashed out of the men’s singles tennis earlier today by losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Taylor Fritz and the Brit wasn’t happy about the conditions at Roland Garros.
The temperature of the water and having to fill his own bottle were among the complaints in the sweltering Parisian heat.
“It was tough conditions, there’s no doubt about it,” said Draper as he dripped with sweat. “I need to play more in this sort of heat, and obviously, going to America, I’ll get more used to that. It was really hot out there today.
“We were both trying our best to put out some good tennis. Part of it’s physicality but I said to the referee, it’s pretty poor that the players have to drink hot water when we’re playing in those conditions.
“It’s important we have good fridges to keep our water cool. It’s so tough to recover when you’re just not replenishing properly.
“There’s no escape from the heat, even at the change of ends. I haven’t played in much hotter conditions than that. Your body starts to really fight against you.
“We shouldn’t have to fill our water up every change of ends, we need to sit down. It’s not good enough. I just think it’s pretty poor that they put the players through that on court.”
