Labour minister James Murray clashed with a Sky News presenter as he was grilled on the future of British Steel.

Government officials and British Steel staff are in a desperate race to save its blast furnaces after what ministers believe was a plot to sabotage the Scunthorpe plant by its Chinese owners.

The government dramatically took control of the company on Saturday, kicking off a frantic hunt for the securing essential raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore, needed to keep the two blast furnaces at the Scunthorpe plant operational.

Treasury minister James Murray appeared on Sky Breakfast on Monday (14 April) and confirmed the materials needed at the British Steel works were in the UK, but would not confirm where.

After pressing him over the whereabouts of the materials, Ms Boleto told Mr Murray: “You know what I'm asking you - so give us an answer."